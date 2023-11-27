Sci-Tech

    • Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say

    SAN FRANCISCO -

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

    The complaint, originally made public in redacted form, was the opening salvo in a lawsuit filed in late October by the attorneys general of 33 states.

    Company documents cited in the complaint described several Meta officials acknowledging the company designed its products to exploit shortcomings in youthful psychology such as impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure and the underestimation of risks, according to the reports.

    Others acknowledged Facebook and Instagram also were popular with children under age 13 who, per company policy, were not allowed to use the service.

    Meta said in a statement to The Associated Press that the complaint misrepresents its work over the past decade to make the online experience safe for teens, noting it has "over 30 tools to support them and their parents."

    With respect to barring younger users from the service, Meta argued age verification is a "complex industry challenge."

    Instead, Meta said it favors shifting the burden of policing underage usage to app stores and parents, specifically by supporting federal legislation that would require app stores to obtain parental approval whenever youths under 16 download apps.

    One Facebook safety executive alluded to the possibility that cracking down on younger users might hurt the company's business in a 2019 email, according to the Journal report.

    But a year later, the same executive expressed frustration that while Facebook readily studied the usage of underage users for business reasons, it didn't show the same enthusiasm for ways to identify younger kids and remove them from its platforms, the Journal reported.

    The complaint noted that at times Meta has a backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts of younger children awaiting action, according to the newspaper reports.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, the federal government confirms there's no evidence of terrorism in the Rainbow Bridge vehicle blast, and Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News