    • After multiple data breaches, Yahoo settled a class-action lawsuit. The deadline to file compensation claims is approaching

    Yahoo customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement. (Michael Probst/AP Photo) Yahoo customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement. (Michael Probst/AP Photo)
    Yahoo and Rogers customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement.

    Eligible individuals must file a claim online before Dec. 27 for their share of a $20-million class-action settlement.

    The Yahoo data breaches occurred from 2013 to 2016. Yahoo Inc. and Yahoo Canada notified the public on Dec. 14, 2016, of the first breach that took place in 2013. It announced on Sept. 22, 2016, that a second breach happened in 2014. It made a third announcement in February 2017 for the breaches that occurred in 2015 and 2016.

    Yahoo said that criminal cyberattackers targeted its computer systems, gaining unauthorized access to the personal information of Yahoo users and other individuals. Rogers Communications customers may also be affected as their email accounts are "powered" by Yahoo.

    The lawsuit alleged that Yahoo had "inadequate" data security measures and delayed notifying potentially affected individuals of the breaches.

    The parties signed a settlement agreement on June 9, 2020.

    Yahoo Inc. and Yahoo Canada Co. deny any wrongdoing or liability.

    What can eligible members claim?

    Eligible members can claim either of the following:

    • up to $125 for each data breach, with a maximum of $375 in claims
    • credit monitoring services for up to one year, plus cash reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs up to $25,000 and up to 25 per cent for costs of paid services such as Yahoo advertisement-free or premium email services and Yahoo/Aabaco Small Business services.

    Who is eligible?

    To be eligible, you must have been a Canadian resident with Yahoo or Rogers accounts at any time from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2016, and must not have opted out of the class action.

    "Claim amounts may be reduced if the total amount of valid claims exceeds the available funds," according to a press release distributed Monday by Toronto-based litigation firm Charney Lawyers.

    "Canadians who have not opted out and do not make a claim will not get any money and will give up the right to get money in the future."

    Applicants can view a copy of the settlement agreement and submit claims online.

    People can also call toll-free at 1-866-808-8075 for more information.

    It may take more than a year to receive payments after all claims are processed, according to the notice on the settlement.

    With files from The Canadian Press

