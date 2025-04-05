ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Massive wandering polar bear visits Labrador and Quebec during spring feeding tour

By The Canadian Press

Published

A polar bear is seen wandering in the southern Labrador community of Capstan Island on Thursday April 3, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Colleen Cary **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.