With 10K providers offering care to 2M seniors, health minister defends dental plan
Canada's dental care plan is "getting there" Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday defending the program's rollout that's now seen two million seniors sign up, but just 10,000 oral health providers enrolled to treat them.
"This is the largest program in federal government history… There are literally tens of thousands of seniors being seen every single week," Holland said at an event touting the latest registration milestone.
The minister was responding to a question about the Conservative party disseminating criticism about the percentage of providers across the country that have registered to administer what Pierre Poilievre's spokesperson called a "costly and disastrous" program that has "caused nothing but pain."
"One of the things that's deeply frustrating is that the Conservatives have spread a lot of misinformation about this and have deliberately tried to scare providers… I think they're cheering for it to fail," he said.
The health minister went on to note he doesn't have a problem if the Conservatives want to campaign on a pledge to take a program away from Canadians that in the first weeks has allowed seniors to rectify complicated oral health issues.
"But, trying to actively cheer and work against providers participating or seniors getting care, I've got a major problem with."
The Canadian Dental Care Plan will be accessible for up to nine million low-income uninsured Canadians of all ages once completely up and running in 2025. Right now, the program is rolling out in phases.
Stemming from a Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence commitment, the government began enrolling seniors in December, and opened up access to care on May 1.
To date two million Canadian seniors aged 65 and older have been approved to receive coverage.
Of these, more than 90,000 have received dental care from a participating provider. The program, which Health Canada has sought to emphasize is not a formal insurance plan, covers a range of oral health services, such as cleanings, X-rays, cavity fillings, dentures, and root canals.
Children under the age of 18 and Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, will be eligible to enrol next month. Remaining eligible Canadians are scheduled to gain access in 2025.
As the program continues to open to more Canadians, dentists and hygienists continue to express reservations about the program, its administrative burden, and the reimbursement structure.
Holland said he's continuing to have "incredibly constructive conversations" with various dental associations, and said he thinks the government is "getting there" on smoothing out the kinks.
"There was a lot of prognostications that we weren't going to see more than 15 per cent of providers. In just a couple of weeks, we're at 30 per cent of providers. There's certain areas of the country, where we have almost everybody joining," Holland said.
"In fact, in regions when we have providers joining because they can see how easy it is, we're seeing an explosion of numbers anywhere anybody's participating."
So far, close to 10,000 oral dentists, dental hygienists and denturists have enrolled to offer oral health care covered under the federal plan, making it so eligible patients either don't have to pay out-of-pocket, or can pay less for often pricey procedures.
Starting in July, providers will be able to directly bill to Sun Life, who the government tapped to operate the program, for services provided on a claim-by-claim basis, without formally signing up for the dental care plan.
"This means clients will be able to see any oral health provider of their choice, as long as the provider agrees to direct bill Sun Life for services provided under the plan," according to Health Canada.
To implement this public program, the federal government has committed $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and is budgeting $4.4 billion annually from there.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poverty report cards: Which provinces got the worst grades?
Poverty and food insecurity have worsened in most of Canada in the past year and most provincial governments aren't doing enough to address the problem, according to a just-released series of report cards.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
With 10K providers offering care to 2M seniors, health minister defends dental plan
Canada's dental care plan is 'getting there' Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday defending the program's rollout that's now seen two million seniors sign up, but just 10,000 oral health providers enrolled to treat them.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
May’s full flower moon will light up the sky this week
Stargazers are in for a treat this week: The full moon returns for its May engagement, peaking on Thursday morning.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Canada
-
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
-
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
-
Poverty report cards: Which provinces got the worst grades?
Poverty and food insecurity have worsened in most of Canada in the past year and most provincial governments aren't doing enough to address the problem, according to a just-released series of report cards.
-
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, 18% are boycotting Loblaw: poll
Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling.
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
-
Indian international students most likely to live in unsuitable housing, StatCan says
A new Statistics Canada report finds international students were more likely to live in unsuitable housing in 2021 than Canadian-born students.
World
-
'All hell broke loose': Passengers on Singapore Airlines flight describe nightmare at 37,000 feet
Passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence on Tuesday described a sudden, dramatic drop as 'all hell broke loose' on board the Boeing airliner carrying 229 passengers and crew.
-
'Time to choose': U.K. prime minister calls national election for July 4
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a national election on Wednesday for July 4, saying Britons would be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.
-
Blood vial delivery prompts evacuation of Republican headquarters in Washington
The Republican National Committee's headquarters in Washington was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building, the police and the RNC said.
-
Hunter Biden's tax trial set for September as judge agrees to delay, with gun trial still in June
Hunter Biden is scheduled to stand trial on federal tax charges in September after a judge on Wednesday granted his request to delay the California trial that had been approaching next month.
-
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims are suing Texas state police over botched response
The families of 19 of the victims in the Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against nearly 100 state police officers who were part of the botched law enforcement response.
-
Tennessee, Delaware to become first states to offer free diapers for Medicaid families
Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to offer free diapers to families enrolled in the state's Medicaid program after receiving federal approval, state officials have confirmed.
Politics
-
NDP slam Liberals for slow reunification programs for relatives suck in Gaza, Sudan
The NDP are accusing the Trudeau government of bungling measures meant to evacuate relatives of Canadians from conflict zones.
-
With 10K providers offering care to 2M seniors, health minister defends dental plan
Canada's dental care plan is 'getting there' Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday defending the program's rollout that's now seen two million seniors sign up, but just 10,000 oral health providers enrolled to treat them.
-
Senators pass new rules entrenching independent groups, angering Tories
Canada's upper house has adopted a new set of rules that the Liberal government says will further entrench its independence, as the dominos from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Senate reforms continue to fall.
Health
-
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
-
Wildfire smoke is bad for pets, too. Here's how to keep them safe
More than 100 fires are burning across Canada, with some wildfires forcing evacuations and affecting air quality in Canada and the northern tier of the United States — and experts have noted that pets could be at risk, too.
-
Tennessee, Delaware to become first states to offer free diapers for Medicaid families
Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to offer free diapers to families enrolled in the state's Medicaid program after receiving federal approval, state officials have confirmed.
Sci-Tech
-
Michigan farmworker diagnosed with bird flu, becoming 2nd U.S. case tied to dairy cows
A Michigan farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu — the second human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows.
-
Privacy experts sound the alarm over Microsoft’s latest AI tool
Microsoft’s buzziest new AI feature is raising concerns that it could potentially be misused in the wrong hands.
-
World's most expensive feather sells at New Zealand auction
A feather from a long-extinct New Zealand bird has set a record after selling for $46,521 NZD (about US$28,400), the auction house handling the sale has said.
Entertainment
-
Hot Docs to close its flagship Toronto theatre, lay off staff for three months
The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it's closing its flagship Toronto theatre for about three months and laying off staff amid financial difficulties.
-
The best red carpet fashion at the Cannes Film Festival so far
The south of France is packed to the hilt with film’s fashion darlings, many of whom have been out in full force.
-
Motion to rename bridge in honour of iconic Winnipeg-born band
A motion wants the city to take care of business and rename a local bridge in honour of an iconic band born and raised in Winnipeg.
Business
-
CPP Investments earned 8 per cent in latest fiscal year, net assets rose to $632 billion
Canada's biggest pension fund earned an eight per cent return last year, but significantly underperformed the 19.9 per cent return of its reference portfolio.
-
Privacy experts sound the alarm over Microsoft’s latest AI tool
Microsoft’s buzziest new AI feature is raising concerns that it could potentially be misused in the wrong hands.
-
WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
Lifestyle
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
-
Winnipeg chef delivers Manitoba cuisine to Houston diners
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
-
How to remove ticks and what to know about these bloodsuckers
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Sports
-
Palestinian soccer renews call for sanctions against Israel at FIFA congress amid Hamas conflict
Calls for action against Israel in international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas will be stepped up by Palestinian officials at the annual FIFA congress next month.
-
If this is Rafael Nadal's last French Open, it should be similar to Serena Williams' last U.S. Open
If this is, as expected, Rafael Nadal's final French Open, it will be one that everyone — the 37-year-old Spaniard included — surely will remember vividly.
-
Barbie will make dolls to honour Venus Williams, Christine Sinclair and other athletes
Barbie dolls will honour Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair and tennis champion Venus Williams, plus seven other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.
Autos
-
BMW unveils its latest 'Art Car,' courtesy of abstract artist Julie Mehretu
BMW and Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu unveiled her newest 'Art Car' at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France.
-
Interpol says more than 1,500 stolen Canadian vehicles identified since February
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
-
New cars in California could alert drivers for breaking the speed limit
California could eventually join the European Union in requiring all new cars to alert drivers when they break the speed limit.
Local Spotlight
Winnipeg chef delivers Manitoba cuisine to Houston diners
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Beyond books: Halifax libraries lends instruments, sports equipment, memory kits and more
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
From DVDs to rehearsals: Halifax theatre company transforms Video Difference building into arts hub
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
'Another pair of eyes watching over me:' How a B.C. woman's service dog saved her from drowning
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Plans underway for evacuees to return to Fort Nelson
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes the evacuated community of Fort Nelson, B.C., says he's optimistic crews have 'a very good handle' on the wildfire burning outside town and plans are underway for residents to return.
-
Vancouver police say suspect threw feces at officers prior to Hastings Street takedown
An apparent police shooting that drew a crowd of onlookers outside the Waldorf Hotel on East Hastings Street Saturday night was actually an arrest made using a bean-bag shotgun, Vancouver police say.
-
BC Ferries gets $75M loan from feds for zero-emission vessels
Canada Infrastructure Bank is lending $75 million to British Columbia's ferry service to help buy four zero-emission vessels and install electric charging infrastructure.
Toronto
-
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
-
Tornado warnings briefly issued north of Toronto amid thunderstorm watches in Ontario
Tornado warnings were briefly issued for a number of areas north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Wednesday as a band of severe thunderstorms moved east through Ontario.
-
Driver charged after 16-year-old boy struck and killed in Vaughan, Ont.
A 24-year-old driver is facing charges after a 16-year-old boy was struck and killed in Vaughan, Ont. Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
-
Calgary man charged after allegedly flashing and propositioning teen at recreation centre
Calgary police have laid charges in an incident in the community of Huntington Hills that saw a man proposition a teen for sex.
-
Poverty report cards: Which provinces got the worst grades?
Poverty and food insecurity have worsened in most of Canada in the past year and most provincial governments aren't doing enough to address the problem, according to a just-released series of report cards.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, saying "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" that may produce strong winds, heavy rain and toonie sized hail.
-
New plan to revitalize downtown Ottawa calls for $500 million fund
A new plan to "revolutionize" downtown Ottawa over the next 10 years is calling for a $500 million investment from all levels of government and the private sector to fund initiatives to make the "downtown desirable."
-
Water infiltration in St. Laurent tunnel prompted closure for investigation, repairs
The St. Laurent Station is open for O-Train passengers on Wednesday, after a five day closure to address issues with the suspended ceiling panels and the concrete ceiling inside the station tunnel.
Montreal
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
-
Montreal Metro's Green line most in need of costly repairs
The STM is disclosing which Metro stations are in dire need of renovations.
-
Quebec tables bill to restrict evictions for three years
Quebec's housing minister has tabled a bill that would impose a three-year moratorium on certain types of evictions and boost protections for low-income senior renters.
Edmonton
-
15-year-old Edmonton boy's death being investigated by homicide detectives
A man is in custody after the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy in Edmonton Tuesday evening.
-
Dogs who attacked 5 people in west Edmonton euthanized: city
Two dogs who bit five people earlier this month have been euthanized, the city has confirmed.
-
4 facing charges related to stabbing during 'altercation' between tenants
A vehicle that was involved in a crash in central Edmonton on Monday was being used to flee the scene of a stabbing, according to police.
Atlantic
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
-
N.S. man, 22, wanted on provincewide warrant
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking for a 22-year-old man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Shelf clouds spotted in Cape Breton Tuesday; May heat continues
Wednesday will once again feature unseasonably warm temperatures across the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot at Red River Ex two years ago files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
-
Crown wraps evidence in Winnipeg serial killer trial, court to resume next month
Crown prosecutors have finished calling evidence in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg chef delivers Manitoba cuisine to Houston diners
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
Regina
-
Regina city councillors call to rename Dewdney Avenue 'as soon as possible'
Two Regina city councillors put forward a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue during Wednesday's regular meeting at city hall.
-
Regina Humane Society forced to euthanize 10 dogs after 26 animals found in 'deplorable' conditions
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) says 10 of 26 dogs that were recently saved from 'deplorable' living conditions had to be euthanized after they were alerted of the situation from a concerned member of the public.
-
Balgonie man faces long list of charges after allegedly assaulting several people, including RCMP officers
A Balgonie, Sask. man is facing a laundry list of charges following a "serious assault" at a home in the community.
Kitchener
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Cambridge intersection
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario LTC nurses get 11.5 per cent pay increase over two years
Nurses in the majority of long-term care homes in Ontario are set to get what their union is calling the most significant wage increase in more than 30 years.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
Calgary police search Saskatoon for man wanted in Canada-wide warrant
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are asking the public for help locating 37-year-old Michael Robertson, who is wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
'My guardian angels': Saskatoon woman meets the paramedics who saved her life
Medavie Health Services West kicked off paramedic services week with a rare reunion where paramedics got to meet the woman whose life they saved. In a profession where lives hang in the balance often, this was a unique experience for all involved.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. police investigate possible hate crime as Pride flag burned
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two hate crime incidents this month at a northern Ontario high school.
-
Sudbrians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?
Earthquakes Canada and Vale confirm a 3.1 MN magnitude seismic event occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Garson Mine site in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
London
-
Thunderstorm warnings for parts of the region on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
-
3 teens charged after causing disturbance at west end grocery store
Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.
-
GBPH seeking to locate owners after dog biting incidents in Saugeen Shores, Kincardine
Health officials in Grey-Bruce are looking to identify the owners of two dogs after two people were recently bit in separate incidents in Saugeen Shores and Kincardine.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm warning issued with winds topping 100km/h: Here's where and when
Severe storms will roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 120 kilometres per hour winds that have the potential to produce a tornado.
-
Barrie man, 40, dies weeks after car crash in Bradford
Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that happened in Bradford earlier this month that has since claimed the life of the driver.
-
Simcoe County man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girls
A 20-year-old Bradford man faces charges of sexual assault involving teenage girls, and police believe there could be more victims.
Windsor
-
Murder trial underway for September 2020 death of Windsor father
A murder trial is underway the death of Windsor father in September 2020.
-
South Windsor robbery under investigation
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a commercial business in south Windsor.
-
'I'm happy to do my part': Windsor Regional Hospital now led by first female CEO
Karen Riddell has officially taken over the top job from David Musyj who is now acting CEO for London Health Sciences Centre.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family assaulted with bear spray in Walmart parking dispute
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a Walmart parking lot dispute erupted into violence in which a man and his four young children were bear sprayed by an unknown assailant.
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
-
Political landscape shifting in lead up to B.C. election
Opinion polls continue to show a two-way race in the lead up to the next provincial election, as the BC Conservatives continue to cut into the NDP's lead and BC United's popularity is shorn away.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta sheriffs close Medicine Hat property over violence, drug activity
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Medicine Hat, saying officers were frequently called to the home because of drug activity and violence.
-
May long weekend sees Lethbridge police pick up traffic enforcement project
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
-
Lethbridge sees record number of overdose deaths in 2023
New data released by the province shows that 124 people died in Lethbridge in 2023 due to a drug overdose, the most ever recorded.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Intoxicated American in the Sault fled paramedics, got into pickup truck and drove away
A U.S. citizen is facing impaired driving and other charges following an incident May 20 in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Northern Ont. police investigate possible hate crime as Pride flag burned
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two hate crime incidents this month at a northern Ontario high school.
-
Sault police say victim was beaten with a shovel handle
Two people have been charged with viciously beating a victim this week in Sault Ste. Marie.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.