Culture change to safer sport starting slowly for Canada's athletes bound for Paris

Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police
Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border.
After tearful and shocking testimonies on Parliament Hill, and the admission there is a safe-sport crisis in Canada, how safer are athletes from abuse and maltreatment heading into the Paris Games?
Canada's high-performance sport system underwent a reckoning since athletes exited Beijing's Winter Games two years ago.
Athletes spoke of current and historical instances of abuse — mental, verbal, physical and sexual — and fear of retribution for reporting it.
Members of Parliament heard athlete welfare took a back seat to the pursuit of medals.
The bloodletting isn't over. After two parliamentary committees held safe-sport hearings, a Future of Sport in Canada Commission will delve into those issues again, despite persistent calls from many quarters for a national inquiry.
"There's so much more work to be done, but I'd say it is safer," said Canada's Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough.
"The culture shift that we've all been calling for and working toward hasn't happened yet. There's more of a collective understanding that it's needed."
The 2024 Olympic Games officially start with Friday's opening ceremonies, although preliminary competition starts Wednesday. The Paralympic Games open Aug. 28 and close Sept. 8.
Some Canadian athletes who will be on the start line, on the blocks, and on the mat in Paris have felt a change in their environments.
"I was under the reign of a very abusive coach last quad earlier on, and that was very hard on my mental and physical health," said Olympic champion eights rower Avalon Wasteneys. "This quadrennial, I've had a lot of health concerns. I've felt far more supported than I ever have.
"I just feel a lot more safe in the environment, all the way from the support staff and our coaches, all the way down to the athletes themselves.
"That kind of safe-sport culture has trickled down into just how us athletes conduct ourselves too."
But rugby player Olivia Apps says the system is "more reactive and than proactive" when it comes to safety and national sports organizations can do more to help athletes feel protected.
"Systemically, with NSOs, I don't think there's a lot in place right now to effectively and sustainably protect athletes in a long-term kind of way," Apps said.
Since 2022, the federal government and Canadian Olympic Committee have spent roughly a combined $50 million on safe sport and on mechanisms such as the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner and a culture audit and assessment tool for national sports organizations.
The jury is still out on how top-down measures can change how people treat each other. Culture change also doesn't happen quickly.
"The wheels are moving," race walker Evan Dunfee said. "I've seen some progress. There's still way more to be done. It'll take multiple generations, probably, but we're heading in the right direction if nothing else."
Middle distance runner Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, who is an athlete representative on Athletics Canada's board, says change is in the air.
"There is a tendency where the more old-school coaches who will put coaching performance above an athlete's well-being, that's on its way out," he said.
"The coaches that are emerging now, that are getting more popular are those that definitely live by coaching rules that align more with safe sport."
Canadian athletes won 24 medals, which was a record at a non-boycotted Summer Games, and seven gold in Tokyo in 2021.
COC chief executive officer David Shoemaker and Own The Podium CEO Anne Merklinger say wanting athletes to win medals and celebrating when they do is natural, but that can't come at the expense of an athlete's physical or emotional well-being.
"I still haven't met a Canadian Olympian that doesn't have a strong desire to win," Shoemaker said. "They all do. It's incumbent on us to not put a single ounce of pressure to win on our athletes that they aren't already putting on themselves."
Canada's mission staff in Paris includes three mental wellness specialists and over 50 safe-sport officers, Shoemaker said.
"Winning well" is the theme for Canada's athletes in Paris, says Merklinger, whose organization OTP makes federal funding recommendations and provides technical expertise to national sports organizations.
"It's about building a healthy culture of excellence where people come first," Merklinger said.
"It's about how they go about achieving success that we're talking about more.
"If athletes don't finish their athletic journeys as better people, then we haven't succeeded."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.
Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border.
Hollywood was quick to react to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden was ending his bid for re-election and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.
Economists and market watchers are betting the Bank of Canada will deliver another interest rate cut this week amid mounting evidence that inflation is sustainably easing.
Workers are back on the job today at Ontario's main liquor retailer, but the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says stores won't be open for business until Tuesday.
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their own party that he would be unable to defeat Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake, B.C., where a wildfire burning within the community prompted tactical evacuations Sunday evening.
A motorcyclist who died following a collision with a Vancouver fire truck near Lost Lagoon on Saturday is being identified by his family.
A semi truck fire has shut down part of the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, B.C. on Sunday evening.
Workers are back on the job today at Ontario's main liquor retailer, but the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says stores won't be open for business until Tuesday.
Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a suspected impaired driver while walking on a sidewalk in Bowmanville on Sunday night.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
Five people were displaced by a house fire in the community of Deer Run on Sunday.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacing of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Two children were hospitalized after a crash in west Edmonton Sunday night.
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert, Alta., has died.
There is a "crisis situation" developing in child intervention services in Alberta that could put children at risk, and workers say it’s being created by a government hiring practice.
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
Police on Prince Edward Island are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for what they describe as a dangerous driver.
Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.
A Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges after trying to get a work truck out of a ditch in Atikokan, Ont.
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
The Junior Development Diving Nationals wrapped up on Sunday in Regina and the competition made quite a splash.
The Italian Air Force will fly over downtown Moose Jaw on Monday morning.
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after doubts were raised about his fitness for office. Soon after, he endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to take his place in the November election.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
Ornge air ambulance has taken one person to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Waterford.
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after doubts were raised about his fitness for office. Soon after, he endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to take his place in the November election.
Saskatoon residents woke up Sunday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility caused by wildfires raging across Saskatchewan.
RCMP and Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding the third suspect in Melissa Duquette's homicide.
On Sunday Saskatoon's Diefenbaker Park was the site of the NADGT Canada Premier, an amateur disc golf tournament.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle is facing multiple charges after police stopped the vehicle for speeding.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
CTV News has learned there is a person on a roof that police are trying to get down — the person has been up there for several hours.
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
The 2024 Pride London Festival wrapped up on Sunday, with the highlight the three-day event being the annual parade.
Four drivers were arrested for impaired driving in Orillia over the weekend.
A crash between a pickup truck and a car left one man injured in Alliston.
Two men were arrested for impaired driving during one shift by Caledon Ontario Provincial Police.
According to police, there was no threat to public safety and people were being asked to avoid the area of Hope Hill at Riverside Kiwanis Park.
Windsor police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the area of Wyandotte Street east and Homedale Boulevard.
According to a statement from Plains Midstream Canada, the company was performing routine maintenance at the Windsor facility, which resulted in an unintended release of a small volume of mercaptan.
The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property
Several lightning-triggered wildfires have forced authorities in British Columbia to issue evacuation orders as the province's southern and eastern regions swelter in a heat wave.
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
A 29-year-old prohibited driver is facing a long list of charges after fleeing from police when confronted on a stolen motorcycle.
A 52-year-old man has been charged after a security guard in Sault Ste. Marie was attacked by a shoplifting suspect last week.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is visiting northern Ontario next week with a stop in Kirkland Lake on Wednesday.
Labrador City residents will soon be returning home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Canadian pet owners visiting the United States will soon have to follow new rules, including requiring their dogs be microchipped.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend.
The first gene-edited pig organs ever transplanted into people came from animals born on this special research farm in the Blue Ridge mountains..
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
Taylor Swift fans know all too well the costs that come with travelling to see the singer live on her Eras Tour.
Moviegoers ran toward the tornadoes this weekend, propelling 'Twisters' to a blockbuster opening. The standalone sequel to the 1996 hit made US$80.5 million in ticket sales from 4,151 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
Ryanair said Monday that it expects airfares during the busy summer travel season to be 'materially lower' than last year as the low-cost carrier reported a plunge in profits.
Economists and market watchers are betting the Bank of Canada will deliver another interest rate cut this week amid mounting evidence that inflation is sustainably easing.
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
Barcelona will raise the tourist tax for cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours, the mayor said in an interview published on Sunday.
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
After tearful and shocking testimonies on Parliament Hill, and the admission there is a safe-sport crisis in Canada, how safer are athletes from abuse and maltreatment heading into the Paris Games?
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
Ottawa-born professional cyclist Derek Gee finished an impressive ninth overall and sixth place in the final stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.