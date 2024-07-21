Health

    • Baby Gourmet Foods recalls organic baby cereal over possible bacteria contamination

    A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination. Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods has issued a product recall for its Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal (shown), which is sold in 227g packages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination. Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods has issued a product recall for its Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal (shown), which is sold in 227g packages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency
    CALGARY -

    A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.

    Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods has issued a product recall for its Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal, which is sold in 227 g packages.

    The bacteria can cause serious or fatal infections to the bloodstream, central nervous system and intestines.

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by agency test results.

    The company says no other Baby Gourmet or Little Gourmet products are affected by the recall and no incidents related to the product have been reported to date.

    It says anyone who purchased the cereal should dispose of it immediately or return to the location where it was purchased.

