Gun-control group fears Liberals have 'abandoned' efforts on assault-style firearms
A prominent gun-control group fears the Liberal government has abandoned its commitment to enact a comprehensive ban on assault-style firearms, citing "no tangible progress" on key steps to fulfil the pledge.
In an open letter to Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, PolySeSouvient spokeswoman Nathalie Provost expresses concern that "we won't see these measures materialize in our lifetimes" as the clock ticks toward a federal election that must be held by October of next year.
A record of wasting public support and bungling various opportunities over the years would be a "devastating legacy" for the Liberals, wrote Provost, a survivor of the 1989 mass shooting at Montreal's École Polytechnique.
The group wants the government to follow through on plans to proceed with a buyback of banned assault-style firearms including the AR-15, prohibit others that fell through the legislative cracks and strengthen regulations on large-capacity magazines.
The office of Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a statement to The Canadian Press it is "continuing to put strong measures in place to tackle gun violence."
The letter from PolySeSouvient comes about a week after an assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump using what has been described as an AR-15-style rifle.
Late last year, Parliament passed a government bill that cemented restrictions on handguns, increased penalties for firearm trafficking and aimed to curb homemade ghost guns.
The legislation also included a ban on assault-style firearms that fall under a new technical definition. However, the definition didn't apply to models that were already on the market when the bill passed.
PolySeSouvient cautioned that the potential public safety benefits of most of the key measures would depend on forthcoming regulations that will flesh out the details.
Conservative MPs and some gun owners have vehemently opposed the Liberal efforts to ban certain firearms as an attack on law-abiding citizens.
LeBlanc has said the government will re-establish the Canadian Firearms Advisory Committee to independently review the classification of existing models that fall under the new definition of a prohibited firearm in the bill.
He told senators in October the exercise would identify guns legitimately used for hunting, which would be excluded from the ban.
LeBlanc said the government would also implement a long-planned buyback of firearm models and variants, including the AR-15 and Ruger Mini-14, that were already banned through order-in-council in May 2020.
In addition, the government said it would enact regulations to ensure a comprehensive ban on large-capacity magazines.
PolySeSouvient says tens of thousands of assault-style guns prohibited in 2020 remain in the hands of their owners, while hundreds of arbitrarily exempted models remain legal and new ones continue to enter the market.
Despite federal promises and commitments, PolySeSouvient says, "there has been no tangible progress" on:
- revival of the advisory committee that will decide which current models should be prohibited;
- the planned buyback program;
- consultations on introduction of a pre-authorization process for new firearm models to ensure they are properly classified;
- or consultations on strengthening magazine regulations;
Given the delays, the letter says, "we are beginning to suspect that either the Liberal government is not competent enough to deliver on its nine years of promises to ban assault weapons, or that it has abandoned its commitment to do so because it fears further stoking the wrath of the gun lobby."
In its statement, LeBlanc's office said the government is committed to instituting a program that would provide current owners fair compensation for their assault-style firearms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
One dead following North York house fire: Toronto Police
One person has died after being pulled from a house fire in North York on Saturday morning.
12 injuries reported from steam cleaners that spew hot water: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food and kids' bike helmets.
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israeli kibbutz after drone strike wounds civilians
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said that its fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children.
The latest from the U.S. campaign trail: Biden faces growing calls from Democrats to drop out
President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside.
Canada
-
investigation
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
-
One dead following North York house fire: Toronto Police
One person has died after being pulled from a house fire in North York on Saturday morning.
-
Toronto fire crews rescue two workers buried in trench
One worker has been rescued, and fire crews are working on freeing the other after the two were buried in a trench in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
World
-
The latest on the global tech outage: Airlines rush to get back on track after IT disruption
Transport providers, businesses and governments on Saturday are rushing to get all their systems back online after long disruptions following a widespread technology outage.
-
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israeli kibbutz after drone strike wounds civilians
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said that its fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children.
-
The latest from the U.S. campaign trail: Biden faces growing calls from Democrats to drop out
President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside.
-
A French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer, suspected of targeting Olympic torch, sentenced to 2 years
A French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer was sentenced to two years in prison after making threats online and was suspected of wanting to target the Olympic torch relay, authorities said Saturday.
-
U.S. says Iran moving forward on a key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb
Iran is talking more about getting a nuclear bomb and has made strides in developing a key aspect of a weapon since about April, when Israel and its allies overpowered a barrage of Iranian airstrikes targeting Israel, two top Biden administration officials said Friday.
-
Vietnam Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, the country's most powerful leader, dies at age 80
Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and the country's most powerful politician, has died following months of ill health, official media said Friday. He was 80.
Politics
-
What a Donald Trump presidency means for Canada
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
-
Ottawa says it has 'taken note' of UN court call for end to Israeli settlements
The federal government says it has 'taken note' of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.
-
Gun-control group fears Liberals have 'abandoned' efforts on assault-style firearms
A prominent gun-control group fears the Liberal government has abandoned its commitment to enact a comprehensive ban on assault-style firearms, citing "no tangible progress" on key steps to fulfil the pledge.
Health
-
12 injuries reported from steam cleaners that spew hot water: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food and kids' bike helmets.
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
-
WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish recalled over possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
July's full buck moon will peak in time for the Apollo 11 lunar landing anniversary
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
-
A faulty software update causes havoc worldwide for airlines, hospitals and governments
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
-
Love at first sight? AI making it even harder to detect romance scams
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
Entertainment
-
Daughter of Stan Rogers performing in musical dedicated to his songs
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
-
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother indicted on federal charges in $1M fraud scheme
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother have been indicted in South Florida on federal charges of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.
-
Cheng Pei-pei, 'queen of martial arts' movies, dead at 78
Actress Cheng Pei-pei, best known for her martial arts roles in films such as 'Come Drink with Me' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' has died. She was 78.
Business
-
A downtown apartment for $1,200 a month? Here is one group’s plan on how Toronto can rethink its vacant office space
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
-
Boeing projects 3% hike in global airplane deliveries over next 20 years
U.S. planemaker Boeing raised its industry-wide annual 20-year forecast for new jetliner deliveries by three per cent to 43,975, propelled by the strength of passenger demand, rising airline competition and the eventual replacement older less efficient planes.
-
eBay security team manager sentenced in harassment scheme involving pig fetus
The former senior manager of special operations for eBay Inc.'s. global security team was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included sending a preserved fetal pig and a bloody pig Halloween mask to a Massachusetts couple's home.
Lifestyle
-
Data shows more travellers seeking unique experiences for vacation
More people are seeking out unique experiences for their vacation, according to travel consultant and expert Onanta Forbes from Travel Time. She says there has been a surge in travellers wanting to stay in interesting accommodations such as farms, domes and container homes.
-
'Drink different': LCBO strike an opportunity for the sober-curious
Cristian Villamarin says he's been sober-curious for around a decade, but for a long time he was not impressed with the offerings when it came to non-alcoholic wines and beers.
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Sports
-
Already an Olympic medallist, Montreal judoka Beauchemin-Pinard is hungry for more in Paris
A bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 who also won silver at the 2022 world championships, 30-year-old Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has a bachelor's degree in accounting and is on track for a specialized graduate diploma in taxation.
-
Japan women's gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women's artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for the Paris Games after violating the team's code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.
-
Tiger Woods misses third consecutive major cut; vows it’s not an Open goodbye
Tiger Woods has made an early exit from the Open Championship, but the US golfer has vowed to be back for the 2025 major.
Autos
-
Stellantis warns of battery fires in Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
-
Ford to produce F-Series pickups at Oakville plant starting in 2026
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
-
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Local Spotlight
Benefit concert to be held for N.B. teen badly injured in 'freak accident'
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Cemetery 'investigators' connecting families with forgotten gravestones
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Sudbury's Big Nickel celebrates its 60th birthday
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse disciplined for diverting narcotics, working while impaired
A B.C. nurse was disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession this week for diverting narcotics and other related infractions.
-
Health authority relocating care home residents due to wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C.
A nearby wildfire has led to the "precautionary" relocation of more than two dozen long-term care and assisted-living residents in the B.C. Interior.
-
A few changes added to this year's Celebration of Light
Team Portugal is set to kickoff one of Vancouver's biggest annual events: the Celebration of Light.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
A downtown apartment for $1,200 a month? Here is one group’s plan on how Toronto can rethink its vacant office space
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
-
GTA municipalities using goats to help manage invasive species
Some GTA municipalities, including Toronto and Mississauga, are turning to goats to help manage invasive species around wetlands.
Calgary
-
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
-
Calgary clinches CEBL playoff spot, defeating Montreal 90-80
The Surge are back in the playoffs, after defeating the Montreal Alliance 90-80 Friday night at WinSport.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
-
Two adults seriously injured following highrise fire in Centretown
Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
'It's too far': Residents living in Argyle Avenue YMCA being moved to transitional housing on Corkstown Road
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
-
In Montreal, services for the vulnerable trigger backlash, but no easy solutions
Officials in Montreal are struggling to get the public on board with the city's approach to treating people with severe addiction and homelessness, as those social crises become fodder for political attacks.
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Edmonton
-
Breathing new life into an old Whyte Ave staple: Army and Navy building being renovated
The Army and Navy department store on Whyte Avenue closed in 2020 and didn't reopen, to the disappointment of area residents. Now, new life is being breathed into the building.
-
Dozens forced from northern Alberta community after fire threatens key road
Dozens of residents of a northern Alberta hamlet were out of their homes Friday as a wildfire threatened their community.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
-
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
-
Daughter of Stan Rogers performing in musical dedicated to his songs
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
Winnipeg
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
-
Tenants evicted from Winnipeg apartment in process of returning home
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
-
Assiniboine Park attractions closing early for comedy festival
With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.
Regina
-
'They did a really good job on it': Obsidian green jerseys a hit with Rider fans
The newest alterations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ wardrobe is catching on quickly with their fan base.
-
Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
-
Sask. farmers say weigh the 'pros and cons' to soaring land prices
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
-
'We're doing the right thing': Sask. Métis nations gather for annual Back to Batoche
Métis nations from across the country, along with thousands of attendees, have come together for a half-week of music, entertainment, and celebration of Métis culture at the annual "Back to Batoche" festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
-
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
London, Ont. truck driver named 'TCA Highway Angel' for rescuing trapped trucker
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) says London, Ont.’s Joseph Carroll rescued a trucker in Ohio after his vehicle crashed and he had been trapped beneath debris.
-
Heading out on a day trip to a local swim spot? Here are a couple of things to keep in mind.
If you want to make sure that you’re swimming safe, it's important to not only be aware of high waves, and strong currents, but of bacteria that may be present in the water.
Barrie
-
Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
-
Jet Ski operator helps save drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay
A Barrie jet ski operator put her water safety training to the test this week as she helped to rescue a drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay.
-
Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Kingsville hires long time local firefighter as new fire chief
Following the relocation of previous Fire Chief Jason Suchiu earlier this summer, The Town of Kingsville announced the hiring of its new fire chief today – long time resident Scott Moore.
-
Windsor Symphony Orchestra free summer concerts continue in July
Enjoying music outdoors continues this weekend courtesy of Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) with free summer concerts in our community.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
-
B.C. nurse disciplined for diverting narcotics, working while impaired
A B.C. nurse was disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession this week for diverting narcotics and other related infractions.
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
Kelowna
-
B.C. promises expanded gynecological cancer care, new programs in Surrey, Kelowna
The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.
-
Interior residents get ready to flee as B.C. fire tally soars past 300
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Lethbridge
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault women raise money to send soccer jerseys to kids in Africa
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
-
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
-
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
-
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.