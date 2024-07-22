CN Rail fined $8M for crude oil spills related to 2015 train derailments

Canadian National Railway Co. has been ordered to pay $8 million in fines for environmental offences related to two 2015 train derailments.

The Montreal-based railway was ordered by the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday to pay the fines after pleading guilty to two charges under the federal Fisheries Act.

The charges relate to two separate CN train derailments that occurred on Feb. 14, 2015 near Gladwick, Ont., and March 7, 2015 near Gogama, Ont.

In total, the two derailments released more than 3.6 million litres of crude oil into the environment. Some of the oil reached area wetlands as well as Upper Kasasway Lake, the Makami River, and Minisinakwa Lake.

The two derailments occurred after a piece of railway track broke under the weight of the passing train. Federal enforcement officers concluded CN had failed to exercise due diligence in maintaining the tracks.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says as a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the federal Environmental Offenders Registry.

CN said in a statement Monday that it accepts responsibility for the spills. The company says it took a number of mitigation actions in the immediate aftermath of the spills, including working to contain and clean up the oil as well as providing continuous monitoring of groundwater, local drinking water, wildlife and air quality.

CN also says it employed local community members and Indigenous community members to help with creek, wetland and fish habitat restoration. The railway says it invested heavily in track infrastructure in the area in the aftermath of the derailments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024