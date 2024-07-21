Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden had dropped his bid for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a "true friend."
"I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country," he wrote in a post on X. "As president, he is a partner to Canadians."
Biden announced in a letter posted to his X account Sunday afternoon that he will not run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, after facing escalating pressure from his Democratic colleagues to step aside.
"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in a letter posted to his X account.
As Canada's only neighbour and main trading partner, the move — as with the outcome of the election — could have major implications here.
Shortly after Trudeau issued his statement on Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen praised Biden for having "defined public service" for more than 50 years.
"As his United States Ambassador to Canada, serving abroad, I am enormously proud of his leadership of the United States in assembling a coalition of the world’s leading democracies to protect and preserve democratic values – and of his leadership in restoring confidence and trust in the United States globally," he wrote in an emailed statement.
"And every day, I have been proud to say that I serve the United States and represent my friend President Biden in Canada. It will continue to be the honour of my lifetime to serve through the remainder of his presidency.
Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
