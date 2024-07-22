Canada

    • U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

    Friday, a 12-year-old catahoula/mountain cur mix, looks out the car window in Ottawa on July 17, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press) Friday, a 12-year-old catahoula/mountain cur mix, looks out the car window in Ottawa on July 17, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    Ottawa -

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer.

    The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies out of the country.

    They stated dogs needed to be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies, and accompanied by two forms including one signed by a veterinarian.

    The changes, which were set to take effect beginning next month, had been panned by veterinary associations, the tourism industry and the federal government in Canada.

    Last week, Canadian Health Minister Mark Holland said he secured a partial exemption to the rules for dogs coming from Canada, but was pushing for a total waiver.

    The CDC now says as long as the dog has been in a low-risk or rabies-free country for the last six months, it can cross the border with just an import form that can be completed online the day of travel.

    It says the changes are based on feedback from the public, industry and various countries.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff charged with impaired driving

    Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 'due to a personal matter.'

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News