Fuel spill sparks evacuation worries for Nunavut community

A gasoline spill in Nunavut prompted what some officials characterized as an evacuation, although the territory's government says no evacuation was ordered.

The Department of Community and Government Services says an estimated 5,000 litres of fuel spilled because of a tank overfill Monday afternoon in Sanikiluaq, an island community of about 1,000 people in southeast Hudson Bay.

The department says the risk to the community is minimal and no fumes were detected beyond the facility's containment area.

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout said on Facebook she hoped "the gas leak they experienced forcing them to evacuate" was addressed safely.

But the Nunavut government says it has not issued any form of evacuation notice regarding the leak.

A First Nation in northern Quebec that had been prepared to take in evacuees said it did not receive any flights from Sanikiluaq.

"We are happy to announce that the evacuation of Sanikiluaq has been cancelled and that no flights were made into Whapmagoostui/Kuujjuaraapik," Whapmagoostui First Nation wrote on Facebook.

"As far as we know, an assessment has deemed it safe for the members to enter back into their community after a fuel spill that occurred today."

Nunavut officials say an environmental firm is in Sanikiluaq to investigate and help with remediation efforts.

