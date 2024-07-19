Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
MacKinnon arrived at Rideau Hall on Friday morning, and was sworn in to his new role, shifting from his current spot as government House leader.
The Gatineau, Que. MP had been filling in for Karina Gould in that post, while she was on parental leave. Gould is expected to return in July, ahead of resuming stewardship of the government's legislative agenda come the fall sitting of Parliament.
"Lovely day," MacKinnon said, on his way in to the snap ceremony. As the minister responsible for federally-regulated workplaces, and the facilitator in collective bargaining, he'll quickly have to get up to speed ahead of a potential national rail strike.
"I believe that my job will be to ensure that the economy continues to allow for competitive businesses and allow for healthy workplaces, where workers are well compensated," he said, in a brief press conference following his swearing-in.
In a statement about the change to the ministry, Trudeau's office noted that MacKinnon has "accumulated a wealth of experience building consensus and working with partners."
Facing reporters' questions about the state of the Liberals, MacKinnon stood by Trudeau and the direction his slumping minority government is going.
"I detect a resolve among all of my caucus and cabinet colleagues to continue doing the work as we enter what will undoubtedly be a productive year… a challenging year," he said. "We all have confidence that the prime minister will guide us through that."
"If we've learned nothing over the past few weeks, is what we assume to be true today in politics is not necessarily going to be true tomorrow," said MacKinnon.
Rare summer cabinet meeting
Friday's minor change to cabinet comes amid speculation over a looming larger summer shuffle and chatter about efforts to recruit former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, potentially to replace Chrystia Freeland as finance minister. This is all linked to pressure the prime minister is facing to mount a successful political refresh.
It also comes just ahead of Trudeau holding a brief virtual meeting with his cabinet on Friday, the first meeting of its kind, since last month's major Toronto byelection defeat. The Prime Minister's Office has said the short conversation is simply to discuss outstanding "appointments."
O'Regan announced Thursday that he was stepping down from cabinet as of Friday, citing a desire to spend more time with family.
The prominent Atlantic MP and long-time friend of Trudeau intends to keep his seat until the next election, but won't be running again, making him one of more than a dozen Liberal MPs who have already indicated they don't plan to re-offer come the next federal election.
His surprise announcement sparked more chatter about the potential for others to consider following suit, considering the fight ahead.
"I think you're going to see a lot of hand-wringing among MPs as they take a lot of grief in their ridings. And the prime minister himself, personally, is going to have to decide what is his future? Is he going to stay in office? If he is, will he make changes?" political analyst and Liberal Scott Reid said on CTV News Channel Friday.
"The government has to still come to grips with, in light of this year of bad polls… what are they willing to do to genuinely change course?," Reid said. "A lot of Liberals will tell you, at least privately, that staying the course means to sink for certain."
With files from CTV News' Jeremie Charron
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widespread tech outage affects Canadian airports, hospitals and border crossings
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
WATCH What we know about the reasons behind global internet outage
A Canadian technology analyst says a failed update from a key cybersecurity provider shows the nearly "universal" use of Windows products for key digital infrastructure and highlights how quickly security issues can start to cascade.
Biden is staying in the race despite support 'slippage': Campaign chair
U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign is insisting anew that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee and try to prevent widespread party losses in November.
Recalled plant-based milk brands must rebuild trust by apologizing: marketers
Marketing experts say two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the deadly outbreak, but they must move quickly to regain consumer trust.
No guarantees for Canada if Trump is president again
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
Canada
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
-
Widespread tech outage affects Canadian airports, hospitals and border crossings
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
-
Search for fishing vessel with 7 people aboard missing off Newfoundland coast
The Canadian Coast Guard is leading a search for a fishing vessel last heard from on Thursday night off the northeastern coast of Newfoundland.
-
Canadian families will receive more in their next Canada Child Benefit payment. Here's why
Canadian families receiving Canada Child Benefit program payments can expect more cash in their cheques this Friday.
-
Global tech outage reaches Atlantic Canada, affects Newfoundland health-care services
A global technology disruption spread to parts of Atlantic Canada Friday morning, affecting the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's online services and health-care information systems.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Italian judge orders a journalist to pay 5,000 euros in damages for making fun of Meloni's height
A judge in Milan has ordered an Italian journalist to pay 5,000 euros (nearly US$5,500) in damages to Premier Giorgia Meloni for making fun of her height in social media posts.
-
Here's what happened on the final night of the RNC
The final day of the Republican National Convention was underway in Milwaukee where Donald Trump made a lengthy speech.
-
Biden is staying in the race despite support 'slippage': Campaign chair
U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign is insisting anew that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee and try to prevent widespread party losses in November.
-
What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?
The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses on Friday appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts told CNN.
-
Russia convicts U.S. reporter of espionage after a trial widely seen as politically motivated
A Russian court on Friday convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges his employer and the U.S. have rejected as a sham.
Politics
-
Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
-
No guarantees for Canada if Trump is president again
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
-
Elections Canada floats suggestions to shield nomination contests from meddling
Elections Canada is suggesting possible changes to protect the political nomination process from foreign meddling, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates, requiring parties to publish contest rules and explicitly outlawing practices such as voting more than once.
Health
-
Recalled plant-based milk brands must rebuild trust by apologizing: marketers
Marketing experts say two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the deadly outbreak, but they must move quickly to regain consumer trust.
-
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Global technology outage from faulty software update disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and other services on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.
-
Love at first sight? AI making it even harder to detect romance scams
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
-
When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
Entertainment
-
opinion
opinion Feeling blue? Here are 5 movies you should watch
Film critic Richard Crouse offers a list of movies to watch when you need a mood boost.
-
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
-
Shannen Doherty granted divorce days after death
Shannen Doherty finalized her split with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53, and she was granted a rare posthumous divorce two days later.
Business
-
Final hurdle clears for grocery code of conduct as Walmart, Costco sign on
All the major Canadian grocers are now on board for a grocery code of conduct, paving the way for industry guidelines that have been several years in the making.
-
Netflix beats subscriber targets but cautions on next quarter
Netflix said on Thursday it added more than eight million subscribers in its second quarter as the streaming service benefited from a password-sharing crackdown and such titles as 'Bridgerton,' 'Baby Reindeer' and 'The Roast of Tom Brady.'
-
Amazon says it had its best Prime Day sales event ever
The company said 'millions' of customers also joined Prime in the past three weeks to take advantage of the discount event, which ended right before midnight Pacific Standard Time on Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
-
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
-
'It's this or that': Why some Canadians aren't having kids anymore
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Sports
-
Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon
Tiger Woods' 8-over 79 at Royal Troon on Thursday left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the British Open.
-
'I actually rented a bike:' Race car driver almost misses Indy press conference due to Toronto gridlock
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
-
Paris police are sealing off the Seine River ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony
A special kind of iron curtain came down across central Paris on Thursday, with the beginning of an Olympic anti-terrorism perimeter along the banks of the River Seine sealing off a kilometres-long (miles-long) area to Parisians and tourists who hadn’t applied in advance for a pass.
Autos
-
Stellantis warns of battery fires in Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
-
Ford to produce F-Series pickups at Oakville plant starting in 2026
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
-
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Local Spotlight
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Cemetery 'investigators' connecting families with forgotten gravestones
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Sudbury's Big Nickel celebrates its 60th birthday
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.
-
Doctors speak up: What's behind waits and closures at B.C. emergency departments
Across the province, B.C.'s health authorities are pleading with doctors and offering hefty incentives to get them to pick up extra shifts, but emergency departments are facing increasing risk of closures, CTV News has learned.
Toronto
-
Global IT outage having widespread impacts in Toronto. Here is the latest
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
-
This is the list of disruptions in Toronto due to the global IT outage
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario.
-
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
Calgary
-
Global technology outage grounds flights, disrupts services in Calgary
A small number of flights leaving Calgary have been impacted by a technology outage that's causing widespread concern around the world.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Out-of-control wildfires in Alberta have increased by more than 125% since Tuesday
Most of Alberta remains under a heat warning due to elevated temperatures. In Calgary, the daily highs are expected to sit between 31 C and 35 C until at least Wednesday with overnight temperatures between 16 C and 18 C.
-
Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Global IT outage affects flights, hospitals in Ottawa
A global technology outage grounded flights and impacted services at hospitals Friday morning in Ottawa.
-
WATCH
WATCH What we know about the reasons behind global internet outage
A Canadian technology analyst says a failed update from a key cybersecurity provider shows the nearly "universal" use of Windows products for key digital infrastructure and highlights how quickly security issues can start to cascade.
-
Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
Montreal
-
Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
-
Global technology outage from faulty software update disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and other services on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.
-
Montreal-area man shocked to get $2,000 bill from Hydro-Quebec due to undercharging
Neil Brazer, a resident of Pointe-Claire, received mail from Hydro-Quebec a few months ago billing him for more than $2,000 extra over his last three years of statements.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke moves in as heat wave rolls on
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 30s across most of the province, again.
-
Power outage for 1,200 customers in west Edmonton extends into second day
About 1,200 Epcor customers are still without power in west Edmonton Friday morning.
-
Once-a-week insulin injection successfully trialed at U of A
A new form of insulin that would mean fewer injections for patients is now available in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Global technology outage from faulty software update disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and other services on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.
-
Global tech outage reaches Atlantic Canada, affects Newfoundland health-care services
A global technology disruption spread to parts of Atlantic Canada Friday morning, affecting the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's online services and health-care information systems.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg companies impacted by global IT outage
A global information technology outage is causing disruptions here in Winnipeg.
-
'We're finding it challenging': Local brewery concerned about selection options at Liquor Marts
A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.
-
Aviation museum apologizes after ticketholders turned away from historic plane
The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is apologizing after some ticketholders were turned away from seeing a Second World War aircraft.
Regina
-
Date set for inquest into death of Regina woman who fell five stories from YWCA window
A date has been set for an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell five stories from a Regina YWCA window last year.
-
Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cause thousands in damages
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
-
Regina Police Service welcomes 16 new recruits
Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Kitchener
-
Some delays possible as local hospitals impacted by global IT outage
Some services in Waterloo region are feeling the string of a global IT outage affecting Mircosoft programs.
-
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
-
Date set for inquest into death of Regina woman who fell five stories from YWCA window
A date has been set for an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell five stories from a Regina YWCA window last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
Global technology outage from faulty software update disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and other services on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.
-
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
London
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Life-threatening injuries following south London crash involving dirt bike
Just before 7 p.m. on Thurday, emergency crews responded to the area of Glanworth Drive and Bradish Road where police said a teenaged boy was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene
-
Serious injuries following Huron County crash
Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.
Barrie
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Driver charged with irresponsible and impaired driving
Driver faces a bunch of charges for driving irresponsibly.
-
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
Windsor
-
Worldwide outage impacts Windsor-Detroit border crossings and local hospitals
Local hospitals and border crossings are experiencing delays due to a worldwide Microsoft outage
-
'Unknown gas smell' in west Windsor
Fire crews are aware of an "unknown gas smell" in west Windsor. Residents are being asked not to call 911 to report the smell.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.
-
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge
-
Accused in Coutts blockade trial feared food shortages, questioned COVID-19 vaccine
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
YWCA Lethbridge to auction off fitness equipment
In an effort to help raise funds for the YWCA Lethbridge and District, the women’s shelter is set to open an online auction to sell off its fitness equipment.
-
Boil water advisory ended for Redcliff
The Town of Redcliff’s boil water advisory ended Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. hospitals affected by global IT outage
Amid a widespread IT outage that has wreaked havoc around the world Friday morning, two northern Ontario hospitals say they have been affected.
-
Temagami mayor says his community dumped as Scotiabank pulls out abruptly
Temagami has been left without a financial institution after Scotiabank pulled out of the northern Ontario community earlier this week.
-
RotaryFest returns for its 101st edition in Sault Ste. Marie
The biggest event of the summer officially began Thursday afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie: the 101st RotaryFest.
N.L.
-
Search for fishing vessel with 7 people aboard missing off Newfoundland coast
The Canadian Coast Guard is leading a search for a fishing vessel last heard from on Thursday night off the northeastern coast of Newfoundland.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
-
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's