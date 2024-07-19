Politics

    • Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting

    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.

    MacKinnon arrived at Rideau Hall on Friday morning, and was sworn in to his new role, shifting from his current spot as government House leader.

    The Gatineau, Que. MP had been filling in for Karina Gould in that post, while she was on parental leave. Gould is expected to return in July, ahead of resuming stewardship of the government's legislative agenda come the fall sitting of Parliament.

    "Lovely day," MacKinnon said, on his way in to the snap ceremony. As the minister responsible for federally-regulated workplaces, and the facilitator in collective bargaining, he'll quickly have to get up to speed ahead of a potential national rail strike.

    "I believe that my job will be to ensure that the economy continues to allow for competitive businesses and allow for healthy workplaces, where workers are well compensated," he said, in a brief press conference following his swearing-in.

    In a statement about the change to the ministry, Trudeau's office noted that MacKinnon has "accumulated a wealth of experience building consensus and working with partners."

    Facing reporters' questions about the state of the Liberals, MacKinnon stood by Trudeau and the direction his slumping minority government is going.

    "I detect a resolve among all of my caucus and cabinet colleagues to continue doing the work as we enter what will undoubtedly be a productive year… a challenging year," he said. "We all have confidence that the prime minister will guide us through that."

    "If we've learned nothing over the past few weeks, is what we assume to be true today in politics is not necessarily going to be true tomorrow," said MacKinnon.

    Rare summer cabinet meeting

    Friday's minor change to cabinet comes amid speculation over a looming larger summer shuffle and chatter about efforts to recruit former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, potentially to replace Chrystia Freeland as finance minister. This is all linked to pressure the prime minister is facing to mount a successful political refresh.

    It also comes just ahead of Trudeau holding a brief virtual meeting with his cabinet on Friday, the first meeting of its kind, since last month's major Toronto byelection defeat. The Prime Minister's Office has said the short conversation is simply to discuss outstanding "appointments."

    O'Regan announced Thursday that he was stepping down from cabinet as of Friday, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

    The prominent Atlantic MP and long-time friend of Trudeau intends to keep his seat until the next election, but won't be running again, making him one of more than a dozen Liberal MPs who have already indicated they don't plan to re-offer come the next federal election.

    His surprise announcement sparked more chatter about the potential for others to consider following suit, considering the fight ahead.

    "I think you're going to see a lot of hand-wringing among MPs as they take a lot of grief in their ridings. And the prime minister himself, personally, is going to have to decide what is his future? Is he going to stay in office? If he is, will he make changes?" political analyst and Liberal Scott Reid said on CTV News Channel Friday.

    "The government has to still come to grips with, in light of this year of bad polls… what are they willing to do to genuinely change course?," Reid said. "A lot of Liberals will tell you, at least privately, that staying the course means to sink for certain."

    With files from CTV News' Jeremie Charron  

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH What we know about the reasons behind global internet outage

    A Canadian technology analyst says a failed update from a key cybersecurity provider shows the nearly "universal" use of Windows products for key digital infrastructure and highlights how quickly security issues can start to cascade.

    Biden is staying in the race despite support 'slippage': Campaign chair

    U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign is insisting anew that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee and try to prevent widespread party losses in November.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News