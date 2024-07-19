Canada

    • Ottawa says it has 'taken note' of UN court call for end to Israeli settlements

    The Judges enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday July 19, 2024, where the United Nations top court is delivering a nonbinding advisory opinion Friday on the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Phil Nijhuis) The Judges enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday July 19, 2024, where the United Nations top court is delivering a nonbinding advisory opinion Friday on the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Phil Nijhuis)
    OTTAWA -

    The federal government says it has "taken note" of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.

    A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada acknowledged the nonbinding opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in a statement Friday.

    The spokesperson says it has been the position of consecutive Canadian governments not to recognize permanent Israeli control over territories that were occupied in 1967.

    The statement says illegal settlements are an obstacle to a just and lasting peace in the area.

    The UN court called for Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories to end and for settlement construction to stop immediately.

    The court said Israel had no right to sovereignty in the territories, and was violating international laws against acquiring territory by force.

