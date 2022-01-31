Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out strongly condemning the behaviour displayed by some participants in the trucker convoy protests that continue in downtown Ottawa, saying he and the government will not be intimidated by them and indicating no plans to engage with the demonstrators.

“Over the past few days, Canadians were shocked and frankly, disgusted by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital,” Trudeau said during a national address from the National Capital Region.

“I want to be very clear, we are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers, and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans.”

Protesters have spent the weekend calling for the removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Many participants have expressed outrage at the prime minster and a desire to see him removed from office.

“Freedom of expression, assembly, and association are cornerstones of democracy. But Nazi symbolism, racist imagery, and desecration of war memorials are not. It is an insult to memory and truth. Hate can never be the answer,” Trudeau said.

This is a breaking news update, previous version follows…

---------------------

Members of Parliament have begun arriving to the House of Commons for the first sitting day of the year, while Ottawa’s capital remains beset by protesters, vehicles and transport trucks as the “freedom convoy” demonstration presses on.

The House of Commons made the decision Sunday, that the start of the winter sitting would go ahead as planned despite the elevated security risk to MPs. Business got underway in the Chamber at 11 a.m. without incident, and with many MPs still participating virtually through the hybrid sitting format.

The Sergeant-at-Arms sent MPs a memo late Sunday night detailing how those attending in-person can access the House of Commons precinct, recognizing that the ongoing demonstrations “could make it difficult.” MPs were given suggested routes, and told that there continues to be an increased presence of Ottawa police and the Parliamentary Protective Service in the area.