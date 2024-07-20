Lifestyle

    • Data shows more travellers seeking unique experiences for vacation

    Share

    More people are seeking out unique experiences for their vacation, according to travel consultant and expert Onanta Forbes from Travel Time.

    "The searches are actually growing like 20 per cent year-over-year," she said.

    "They want to do something out of the ordinary. They just don't want to have the same old experience all the time. They want to enjoy, you know, with family."

    Forbes says there has been a surge in travellers wanting to stay in interesting accommodations such as farms, domes and container homes.

    Tyson Leavitt, co-founder of Charmed Group of Companies, says each cottage is about 10 to 20 per cent higher than a regular hotel.

    "But the experience is far beyond that. The market tells us that they want the more expensive cottage. They want the castle. So they pay a little bit more per night, right? But they get a sleep a night in a castle with a secret room and a dungeon and a kitchen and a spiral staircase and all that stuff."

    But the unique experiences are not exclusive to only accommodations.

    "They can have a meaningful experience at a concert or a sporting event or a natural phenomenon," said Michelle Meyer, chief economist with Mastercard

    Meyer says air travel bookings are up this year from the same time last year.

    "New records are being broken with it comes to travel."

    A study by Allianz Global Assistance in June reveals three-in-five Canadians plan to vacation this summer. The average family intends to spend just over $2,700, which is almost $25 billion collectively.

    And some of those families are enjoying the special experiences even with a more expensive price tag.

    Captain Hook’s pirate ship cabin by Charmed Playhouses. (CTV News)

    Tucked away in a forest near the town of Blairmore, Alberta, south of Calgary, a family finds themselves immersed in a world of fairytale.

    "It feels like you’re in a storybook village right in the middle of nowhere," said Megan Hess.

    Hess travelled from Halifax, to vacation with her three children and extended family.

    It’s their first time at the family-owned Charmed Resorts, a 16-cottage, fairytale-inspired resort.

    "It's a really neat and unique kind of getaway. Really good for the kids," said Devin Harris, Hess’ brother.

    Hess’ five-year-old daughter, Chelsea, especially loves the cottage she is staying in.

    "It kind of looks like a real gingerbread house, but it’s not," she said.

    Not just a gingerbread house from Hansel and Gretel, the sprawling property also has Captain Hook’s pirate ship, a cottage from Jack and the Beanstalk and a pair of cottages inspired by Beauty and the Beast, just to name a few.

    Audrey Leavitt, Charmed Group of Companies co-founder, says it’s glamourous camping, but elevated.

    "There’s also amenities, like we have indoor bathrooms and we have an indoor kitchenette," she said.

    Charmed Resorts was a pivot from a luxury playhouse business owned by Leavitt and her husband Tyson. During the pandemic the company struggled, so the couple went a different route. Now their business is thriving because of a growing trend of what vacationers want. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News