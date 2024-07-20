A French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer, suspected of targeting Olympic torch, sentenced to 2 years

investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
A French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer was sentenced to two years in prison after making threats online and was suspected of wanting to target the Olympic torch relay, authorities said Saturday.
The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement the 19-year-old man was convicted after a swift trial overnight Friday on charges of sharing bomb-making instructions on social media, posts inciting hate and death threats as well as posts with personal information that put people at risk.
The man — detained on Wednesday morning at his home in the Alsace region of eastern France — ran a group called “French Aryan division” on the social media channel Telegram, the statement said.
The prosecutor’s office said his alleged comments that triggered the probe by its unit, dedicated to fighting online hate, didn’t specifically target the Paris Olympics, which kick off with a high-security opening ceremony on Friday.
France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday anti-terror police detained the man and that he was an alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer suspected of "a willingness to intervene during a stage, evidently, of the torch relay.”
The relay is nearing the end of its months-long trip around France and overseas French territories before the Games' opening.
Darmanin, who is staying on in a caretaker role at the interior ministry until a new government is formed in the wake of legislative elections earlier this month, said the suspect has previously been flagged by police “for ultra-right ideas, which can be termed neo-Nazi."
“We know that he had, a priori, a desire to hit political targets or people with immigrant backgrounds,” he said.
The French capital's security operation for its first Olympic Games in a century involves up to 45,000 police and gendarmes, plus a 10,000-strong military force that is patrolling streets and sites in the Paris region and carrying out other security missions.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
One person has died after being pulled from a house fire in North York on Saturday morning.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food and kids' bike helmets.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said that its fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children.
President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside.
One worker has been rescued, and fire crews are working on freeing the other after the two were buried in a trench in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.
Transport providers, businesses and governments on Saturday are rushing to get all their systems back online after long disruptions following a widespread technology outage.
Iran is talking more about getting a nuclear bomb and has made strides in developing a key aspect of a weapon since about April, when Israel and its allies overpowered a barrage of Iranian airstrikes targeting Israel, two top Biden administration officials said Friday.
Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and the country's most powerful politician, has died following months of ill health, official media said Friday. He was 80.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
The federal government says it has 'taken note' of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.
A prominent gun-control group fears the Liberal government has abandoned its commitment to enact a comprehensive ban on assault-style firearms, citing "no tangible progress" on key steps to fulfil the pledge.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother have been indicted in South Florida on federal charges of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.
Actress Cheng Pei-pei, best known for her martial arts roles in films such as 'Come Drink with Me' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' has died. She was 78.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
U.S. planemaker Boeing raised its industry-wide annual 20-year forecast for new jetliner deliveries by three per cent to 43,975, propelled by the strength of passenger demand, rising airline competition and the eventual replacement older less efficient planes.
The former senior manager of special operations for eBay Inc.'s. global security team was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included sending a preserved fetal pig and a bloody pig Halloween mask to a Massachusetts couple's home.
More people are seeking out unique experiences for their vacation, according to travel consultant and expert Onanta Forbes from Travel Time. She says there has been a surge in travellers wanting to stay in interesting accommodations such as farms, domes and container homes.
Cristian Villamarin says he's been sober-curious for around a decade, but for a long time he was not impressed with the offerings when it came to non-alcoholic wines and beers.
A bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 who also won silver at the 2022 world championships, 30-year-old Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has a bachelor's degree in accounting and is on track for a specialized graduate diploma in taxation.
Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women's artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for the Paris Games after violating the team's code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.
Tiger Woods has made an early exit from the Open Championship, but the US golfer has vowed to be back for the 2025 major.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A B.C. nurse was disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession this week for diverting narcotics and other related infractions.
A nearby wildfire has led to the "precautionary" relocation of more than two dozen long-term care and assisted-living residents in the B.C. Interior.
Team Portugal is set to kickoff one of Vancouver's biggest annual events: the Celebration of Light.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
Some GTA municipalities, including Toronto and Mississauga, are turning to goats to help manage invasive species around wetlands.
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
The Surge are back in the playoffs, after defeating the Montreal Alliance 90-80 Friday night at WinSport.
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
Officials in Montreal are struggling to get the public on board with the city's approach to treating people with severe addiction and homelessness, as those social crises become fodder for political attacks.
The Army and Navy department store on Whyte Avenue closed in 2020 and didn't reopen, to the disappointment of area residents. Now, new life is being breathed into the building.
Dozens of residents of a northern Alberta hamlet were out of their homes Friday as a wildfire threatened their community.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.
The newest alterations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ wardrobe is catching on quickly with their fan base.
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
Métis nations from across the country, along with thousands of attendees, have come together for a half-week of music, entertainment, and celebration of Métis culture at the annual "Back to Batoche" festival.
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) says London, Ont.’s Joseph Carroll rescued a trucker in Ohio after his vehicle crashed and he had been trapped beneath debris.
If you want to make sure that you’re swimming safe, it's important to not only be aware of high waves, and strong currents, but of bacteria that may be present in the water.
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
A Barrie jet ski operator put her water safety training to the test this week as she helped to rescue a drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay.
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Following the relocation of previous Fire Chief Jason Suchiu earlier this summer, The Town of Kingsville announced the hiring of its new fire chief today – long time resident Scott Moore.
Enjoying music outdoors continues this weekend courtesy of Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) with free summer concerts in our community.
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
A B.C. nurse was disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession this week for diverting narcotics and other related infractions.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
