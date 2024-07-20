The latest from the U.S. campaign trail: Biden faces growing calls from Democrats to drop out

investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside.
Meanwhile, after wrapping their national convention in Milwaukee this week, Republican officials, strategists and activists are exuding a confidence not seen in decades.
Donald Trump on Saturday will hold his first public campaign rally since he was injured in an assassination attempt, with an event in the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance.
Here's the Latest:
David Letterman is set to headline a fundraiser with U.S. President Joe Biden with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a sign that Biden's campaign is forging ahead despite continued calls for him to bow out of the 2024 race.
The fundraiser on July 29 will be at the home of a family friend on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, Green told The Associated Press Friday. It will feature the longtime late-night host, plus Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The campaign has at least 10 other fundraising events over the last 10 days of July.
Letterman helmed CBS' "Late Show" for 22 seasons. The event comes as other celebrities like George Clooney, director Rob Reiner and Stephen King have called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, following his disastrous debate performance on June 27. There's also been growing concern over continued fundraising support after anxious donors expressed serious worries about his performance and the future of the party.
Republican Donald Trump on Saturday will hold his first public campaign rally since he was injured in an assassination attempt, with an event in the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate.
The joint rally with Ohio Sen. JD Vance is the first for the pair since they became the GOP’s nominees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Trump kicked off the gathering of Republicans by naming Vance his vice presidential pick and concluded it with a speech urging unity following a July 13 shooting in Pennsylvania that left Trump with a bloodied ear and killed one man in the crowd.
“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” Trump said Thursday night in what was the longest convention speech in modern history at just under 93 minutes.
As President Joe Biden faces a growing drumbeat of pressure to drop his reelection bid, a majority of Democrats think his vice president would make a good president herself.
A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about two in 10 Democrats believe Kamala Harris would do a good job in the top slot. About two in 10 Democrats don’t believe she would, and another two in 10 say they don’t know enough to say.
Since Biden’s debate debacle on June 27, many Democrats have privately and even openly looked to Harris to step in and succeed Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, believing she has a better chance against GOP nominee Donald Trump. For her part, Harris has remained completely loyal to Biden, being one of his toughest defenders in the aftermath of the disastrous debate performance.
Read more about the poll here.
Third-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, was one of a dozen members of Congress who on Friday said Biden should end his campaign.
The plea came as Brown faces Republican Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland businessman, in what’s viewed as one of the most competitive Senate races of the year.
Brown is the only Democrat holding a statewide position in Ohio. His former bellwether state has twice supported Donald Trump by large margins and Trump has the state’s junior senator, JD Vance, as his running mate.
While Brown has enjoyed a long, close relationship with Biden — he was even on the shortlist to be Biden’s vice presidential pick — he has worked to distance himself this cycle amid Biden’s unpopularity. Brown has aired ads touting his support for border- and fentanyl-related legislation, highlighting one bill that Brown sponsored “and Trump signed.”
For better or worse, former President Trump had a large audience watching him deliver his nomination acceptance speech at the RNC on Thursday.
An estimated 25.4 million people watched the final night of the convention on one of 14 networks that were covering it, the Nielsen company said on Friday. Viewership peaked at 28.4 million between 10:45 and 11 p.m. Eastern, at the beginning of Trump’s speech, Nielsen said.
That would be good news for the ex-president. The early part of his speech, where he spoke dramatically about last Saturday’s attempt on his life, was generally regarded as its most effective. As it dragged on past the 90-minute part and past midnight on the East Coast, Trump largely went off-script for remarks that resembled his typical stump speech.
Fox News Channel had 9.4 million viewers during Trump’s speech, comfortably ahead of any other network. An estimated 72 percent of the viewers were aged 55 and up, Nielsen said.
It was the most-watched night of the convention, which is typical for the evening when the presidential nominee speaks.
The Congressional Black Caucus prides itself on its authority among Democrats and its influence with President Joe Biden in particular. So far, only one of its roughly 60 members have joined calls for Biden to drop his reelection bid due to concerns over his age and ability to win.
But the caucus’ broad backing of the president varies widely, ranging from enthusiastic support to outright skepticism. And a small but growing number within the group are publicly expressing doubts about Biden’s candidacy.
Black voters are widely credited with helping Biden clinch the Democratic nomination four years ago and then defeat Republican Donald Trump. Whether Black lawmakers stick with the president now, and how fervently they do so, could be critical in the coming days as pressure builds from the highest levels of the Democratic Party for Biden to end his campaign.
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said that its fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children.
One worker has been rescued, and fire crews are working on freeing the other after the two were buried in a trench in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.
Transport providers, businesses and governments on Saturday are rushing to get all their systems back online after long disruptions following a widespread technology outage.
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said that its fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children.
President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside.
A French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer was sentenced to two years in prison after making threats online and was suspected of wanting to target the Olympic torch relay, authorities said Saturday.
Iran is talking more about getting a nuclear bomb and has made strides in developing a key aspect of a weapon since about April, when Israel and its allies overpowered a barrage of Iranian airstrikes targeting Israel, two top Biden administration officials said Friday.
Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and the country's most powerful politician, has died following months of ill health, official media said Friday. He was 80.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
The federal government says it has 'taken note' of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.
A prominent gun-control group fears the Liberal government has abandoned its commitment to enact a comprehensive ban on assault-style firearms, citing "no tangible progress" on key steps to fulfil the pledge.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother have been indicted in South Florida on federal charges of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.
Actress Cheng Pei-pei, best known for her martial arts roles in films such as 'Come Drink with Me' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' has died. She was 78.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
U.S. planemaker Boeing raised its industry-wide annual 20-year forecast for new jetliner deliveries by three per cent to 43,975, propelled by the strength of passenger demand, rising airline competition and the eventual replacement older less efficient planes.
The former senior manager of special operations for eBay Inc.'s. global security team was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included sending a preserved fetal pig and a bloody pig Halloween mask to a Massachusetts couple's home.
More people are seeking out unique experiences for their vacation, according to travel consultant and expert Onanta Forbes from Travel Time. She says there has been a surge in travellers wanting to stay in interesting accommodations such as farms, domes and container homes.
Cristian Villamarin says he's been sober-curious for around a decade, but for a long time he was not impressed with the offerings when it came to non-alcoholic wines and beers.
A bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 who also won silver at the 2022 world championships, 30-year-old Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has a bachelor's degree in accounting and is on track for a specialized graduate diploma in taxation.
Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women's artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for the Paris Games after violating the team's code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.
Tiger Woods has made an early exit from the Open Championship, but the US golfer has vowed to be back for the 2025 major.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A B.C. nurse was disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession this week for diverting narcotics and other related infractions.
A nearby wildfire has led to the "precautionary" relocation of more than two dozen long-term care and assisted-living residents in the B.C. Interior.
Team Portugal is set to kickoff one of Vancouver's biggest annual events: the Celebration of Light.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
Some GTA municipalities, including Toronto and Mississauga, are turning to goats to help manage invasive species around wetlands.
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
The Surge are back in the playoffs, after defeating the Montreal Alliance 90-80 Friday night at WinSport.
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
Officials in Montreal are struggling to get the public on board with the city's approach to treating people with severe addiction and homelessness, as those social crises become fodder for political attacks.
The Army and Navy department store on Whyte Avenue closed in 2020 and didn't reopen, to the disappointment of area residents. Now, new life is being breathed into the building.
Dozens of residents of a northern Alberta hamlet were out of their homes Friday as a wildfire threatened their community.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.
The newest alterations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ wardrobe is catching on quickly with their fan base.
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
Métis nations from across the country, along with thousands of attendees, have come together for a half-week of music, entertainment, and celebration of Métis culture at the annual "Back to Batoche" festival.
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) says London, Ont.’s Joseph Carroll rescued a trucker in Ohio after his vehicle crashed and he had been trapped beneath debris.
If you want to make sure that you’re swimming safe, it's important to not only be aware of high waves, and strong currents, but of bacteria that may be present in the water.
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
A Barrie jet ski operator put her water safety training to the test this week as she helped to rescue a drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Following the relocation of previous Fire Chief Jason Suchiu earlier this summer, The Town of Kingsville announced the hiring of its new fire chief today – long time resident Scott Moore.
Enjoying music outdoors continues this weekend courtesy of Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) with free summer concerts in our community.
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
A B.C. nurse was disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession this week for diverting narcotics and other related infractions.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
