Health

    • WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish recalled over possible Listeria contamination

    WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce, is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Government of Canada) WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce, is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Government of Canada)
    Share

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.

    The agency says the recall applies to WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs with creamy mustard sauce, with a best before date of July 20 and the UPC number 6 28123 55000 6.

    The affected meals were sold in Ontario, Quebec and online.

    The CFIA says the recall was triggered by test results, but there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this prepared meal.

    The agency says the recalled product should be thrown out or returned, and anyone who thinks they may have fallen ill from eating it should contact their health-care provider.

    The recall notice says food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but it can still make people sick, especially pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News