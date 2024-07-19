Business

    • Boeing projects 3% hike in global airplane deliveries over next 20 years

    FILE - In this July 13, 2021, photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) FILE - In this July 13, 2021, photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
    Share

    U.S. planemaker Boeing raised its industry-wide annual 20-year forecast for new jetliner deliveries by three per cent to 43,975, propelled by the strength of passenger demand, rising airline competition and the eventual replacement older less efficient planes.

    Aviation was hit hard by the pandemic that saw air travel collapse only to bounce back sharply. That has left many firms scrambling to resolve labour and parts shortages and other supply chain issues. Manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus are struggling to keep up with significant demand and airlines face multi-year waits to get new airplanes.

    Boeing, which updated its forecast on the eve of the Farnborough Air Show outside London that opens on Monday, said airlines will need a rising number of planes through 2043.

    Darren Hulst, Boeing's vice president of commercial marketing, said the retirement rates of older airplanes dropped in half over the last four years "because of the lack of aircraft coming into the market."

    He said that issue will get addressed in the medium- to long-term as supply constraints ease.

    Boeing says single-aisle airplanes will account for 33,380 deliveries -- or 76 per cent of forecasted demand. Deliveries from now until 2043 are also expected to include 8,065 widebody planes, 1,525 regional jets and 1,005 freighters.

    About half of new jet deliveries will replace older models, while the other half will grow airlines' fleets, Boeing predicts.

    Boeing projects the global aircraft fleet to almost double over the next 20 years, from about 26,750 jets in 2023 to 50,170 by 2043. The company also raised its industry-wide passenger traffic forecast growth rate to 4.7 per cent.

    Boeing has faced a safety crisis since January after an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 in-flight emergency. The Federal Aviation Administration took the unprecedented step of telling Boeing it would not allow the company to expand 737 MAX production until it was satisfied with the planemaker's quality and safety improvements.

    Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News