    Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada

    Canadian Primer Minister Justin Trudeau smiles upon his arrival for an agreement signing ceremony with Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Fernando Llano / AP Photo) Canadian Primer Minister Justin Trudeau smiles upon his arrival for an agreement signing ceremony with Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Fernando Llano / AP Photo)
    Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.

    The federal government's new rules will be in effect Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

    Last month, the Conservatives called on the government to restore the requirements as concerns mounted about denied refugee claims.

    Asylum claims from Mexico have shot up in recent years and the rate of Mexican applicants who actually get refugee status is well below that of other countries.

    That's partially the result of the government's decision in 2016 to lift the visa requirement, making it easier for people from Mexico to make an asylum claim in Canada.

    The Tories say the change has led to fraud, abuse and strain on the asylum system and delays for legitimate claims. 

    With files from Vassy Kapelos and The Canadian Press

    This is a developing story. More to come.

