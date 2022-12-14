'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to "stand on the side of the common people."
Ahead of a closed-door meeting, Poilievre spoke to Conservative parliamentarians in front of the media, telling his MPs and senators that it is their job as the Official Opposition "always to stand on the side of the common people."
"Their paycheques, their savings, their homes, their country," Poilievre said, asking his caucus to spend some time during the break reflecting on how Conservatives can do that in the new year.
"I hope you have a wonderful break with your families, a time to renew and rebuild your energy to come back in fighting form on behalf of Canadians," Poilievre said. "But it's also a time over Christmas to think of the less fortunate, those who have less, those who are struggling more. Unfortunately, those people are more numerous than ever before."
During his remarks, delivered first in French and then in English, the Conservative leader capped off his first fall sitting at the helm of the party by delivering a laundry list of ways he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals are failing.
From the cost-of-living crunch prompting some Canadians to turn to food banks, to young Canadians "stuck in their parents' basements" because of housing unaffordability, Poilievre called for "legal limits" on federal spending to try to bring down inflation.
"The cost of government is driving up the cost of living," he said, repeating one of his most-used talking points since becoming party leader.
Poilievre also spoke about public safety concerns, from the growing number of drug overdoses in Canada, to the ongoing contention over the Liberals' gun control legislation Bill C-21 and their push to considerably expand the number of firearms that would be prohibited.
"So instead of putting time, money, and resources into attacking Indigenous people, hunters and farmers, Conservatives will protect those people's rights and go after the real criminals to keep Canadians safe," said Poilievre.
The Conservative leader also spoke about his concerns over the state of the Canadian health-care system, which he said was coming apart "at the seams."
"It boils my blood to sit in a waiting room with my daughter, who's got from time to time a migraine headache, while she waits and waits along with the other little children because of doctor shortages," he said. Poilievre vowed that if his party was in power he'd work with the provinces to allow more qualified immigrants to practice medicine, more quickly.
"It is true that Canadians are hurting, but it is our job as the Official Opposition to turn that hurt into hope. To inspire people that a real improvement in their lives is possible, that the dream that brought them here as immigrants or the dream with which they were raised when they were born here, can be rekindled," Poilievre said. "That is our purpose my friends."
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
