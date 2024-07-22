World

    • Pakistan police raid former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party office and arrest its spokesman

    Police officers stand guard near the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party following police raid in office, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 22, 2024. (W.k. Yousafzai/AP Photo) Police officers stand guard near the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party following police raid in office, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 22, 2024. (W.k. Yousafzai/AP Photo)
    Share
    ISLAMABAD -

    Pakistan's police raided the imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan's political party office in Islamabad on Monday and arrested its spokesman for carrying out anti-state propaganda, the Interior Ministry said.

    In a statement, the ministry said officers also arrested Ahmad Janjua, a media coordinator for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI party. Janjua was arrested over the weekend in a separate raid.

    The arrests have drawn criticism from Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of PTI, who said authorities also arrested some other workers of the party's media wing, in a series of police raids in recent weeks.

    Pakistani authorities often accuse the PTI of running a campaign against the country's institutions, a reference to the military, a charge the party denies.

    Khan has been embroiled in more than 150 cases since 2022 when he was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in the parliament.

    He has been held at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi since last year after his arrest. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News