Singh to prioritize 'lowering prices for Canadians' bill, Poilievre pushing 'building homes, not bureaucracy' bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will kick off the fall sitting by tabling a bill aimed at empowering Canada's Competition Bureau to tamp down corporate powers and practices such as price gouging, CTV News has learned.
On Monday, when the House of Commons resumes for the first time since June, Singh will be tabling a private members' bill called the "Lowering Prices for Canadians Act" that a senior source in his office said will be the party leader's priority.
The bill seeks to make changes to Canada's Competition Act in three main ways, the source said:
- Allowing the Competition Bureau to crack down on "price gouging" with increased fines aligned with those in place in the EU and Australia, for practices such as price-fixing and overcharging;
- Providing the agency more tools to prevent corporate mergers in order to "better protect" consumers; and
- Making it easier for the Competition Bureau to go after companies who engage in anti-competitive tactics by lowering the threshold from having to demonstrate intent in engaging in bad corporate behaviour, to demonstrating the impact of that action on consumers or the sector.
The source, speaking on a not-for-attribution basis, told CTV News that the bill seeks to respond to recommendations made by the Competition Bureau—an independent law enforcement agency focused on protecting and promoting competition in Canada—as well as the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project.
Singh has had his sights set on wealthy corporations in Canada and the powers they wield throughout his tenure, but in his speech to the NDP caucus last week, he specifically pledged to fight "greedy CEOs."
"We all know corporate greed is causing inflation, and that's what we need to fight. People get angry when they see how hard it is for them to get by, while others are living better than ever…. When I talk to people who are angry about the cost of living, it makes me want to work harder for them, and to make Ottawa work for them instead of the rich and the powerful," Singh said to applause on Sept. 6.
Private members' bills (PMBs) are sponsored by an MP and move through the House in the same way as government legislation, but on a different schedule.
At the start of each Parliament, MPs draw numbers to determine their standing in the PMB lottery. The lower their number, the earlier they’ll have a chance to table and advance a bill of their choosing.
MPs often pick issues close to their constituents, or other widely agreeable aims, in a bid to better their chances of getting the bill through. Not all will see their turn come up before the next election.
Singh's turn is coming up next week and the expectation is that this bill will receive its first hour of debate in late October or early November.
After having spent the summer drafting it, and hearing from Canadians who are feeling the pinch particularly on their grocery bills, his office is optimistic that its aims are agreeable enough to secure the votes needed to see it advance through to the House Industry and Technology Committee for further study.
POILIEVRE PROMISES HOUSING PMB
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made public on Thursday his planned priority private members' bill when the House returns next week: the "Building Homes Not Bureaucracy Act." Poilievre said he'll table it on Monday.
This bill, which will have to follow the same legislative path as Singh's, proposes a handful of measures, including:
- Requiring big cities to increase the number of homes built by 15 per cent each year, compounding annually or face losing federal funding;
- Rewarding cities who exceed housing targets by providing building bonuses;
- Removing the GST on the building of new homes with rental prices below market value using pre-allocated Liberal Housing Accelerator Fund money; and
- Imposing penalties on "egregious cases of NIMBYism" and empowering Canadians to file complaints with the federal government.
One obstacle potentially facing Poilievre is that private members' bills cannot contain provisions requiring spending taxpayer money unless it's granted what's known as a royal recommendation obtained by the government.
Given the heated political competition underway between the two parties on the housing file, should that stamp of spending approval be needed, it's unlikely it would be granted and this bill would fail to advance.
Just prior to Poilievre announcing his bill's aims, a senior government source told reporters attending the Liberal caucus retreat that Trudeau will be picking up and advancing the GST removal pledge, a policy aim the party once abandoned, as part of a series of coming affordability measures being announced on Thursday.
"If Justin Trudeau is serious about axing the tax on housing construction, then he'll back my common sense 'Building Homes not Bureaucracy Act' which does exactly that," Poilievre said.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, ask grocers to stabilize prices: PM
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, ask grocers to stabilize prices: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will remove GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings — a promise the Liberals first made in the election that brought them to power nearly eight years ago.
WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
Judge expresses sympathy, but rules audit of Muslim charity should run its course
An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed a major Muslim charity's bid to halt a Canada Revenue Agency audit, saying it is too early to intervene in the federal examination.
Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturns conviction for man who responded to overdose
Saskatchewan's top court has overturned the conviction of a man sent to jail for weapons possession after it found his rights were violated under a federal law that prevents someone from being arrested for drug possession while reporting an overdose.
Russia expels 2 U.S. diplomats, accusing them of 'illegal activity'
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared two U.S. diplomats "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within seven days as they were allegedly involved in "illegal activity."
She danced with Putin at her wedding. Now the former Austrian foreign minister has moved to Russia
A former Austrian foreign minister who had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding and danced a waltz with him at the 2018 reception said she has moved to St. Petersburg to set up a think tank there.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee U.S.
A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
Israel's Netanyahu is to meet Elon Musk. Their sit-down comes as X faces antisemitism controversy
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States next week, the Israeli leader's office said Thursday. The meeting comes as Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
BREAKING | Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, ask grocers to stabilize prices: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will remove GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings — a promise the Liberals first made in the election that brought them to power nearly eight years ago.
Ontario needs 60K more staff and 8K more beds to address 'hospital crisis,' union says
The union representing 40,000 hospital workers in Ontario says the “hospital crisis” will only get worse, unless the province adds thousands more hospital beds and staff over the next four years on top of what is currently planned.
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
A Canadian instrument made NASA's asteroid retrieval possible – and its job is still not over
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say
A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a dressing room at a New York City fashion show and screaming that he wanted to marry actor Emma Watson, authorities said.
Largest U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyonce reporters, drawing interest and ire
This week the United States' biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyonce Knowles-Carter reporter.
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
The request to Bill Owens, the show's executive producer, came from top CBS executive George Cheeks, and predated the strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood and left networks looking for more content. Owens said he needed to weigh whether the three extra hours across the six episodes would dilute the broadcast.
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
Arm Holdings shares rise 10 per cent in Wall Street's biggest initial public offering since 2021
Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose 10 per cent in their stock market debut, in what is the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024
Shane van Gisbergen's expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.
Spain's women's soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage
The league and unions said Thursday that the players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage.
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike.
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.