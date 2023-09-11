RCMP boosts contract scrutiny following review of dealings with China-linked firm

OTTAWA -

The RCMP says it is updating its procurement practices after an internal review of dealings with a company that has ties to China.

A standing offer with Sinclair Technologies to provide the RCMP with radio-frequency filtering equipment was suspended in December after media coverage focusing on national security implications.

Sinclair's parent company, Norsat International, has been owned by Chinese telecommunications firm Hytera since 2017, and the Chinese government has a 10 per cent stake in Hytera through an investment fund.

Technical experts found that the equipment provided through the standing offer is low risk and does not compromise secure communications.

In addition, the RCMP's newly released internal review says the Mounties complied with applicable policies and procedures to establish the standing offer through the Procurement Department.

However, the review found some areas for improvement and the RCMP says it has increased the level of scrutiny on contracts to ensure appropriate controls are in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.