Poilievre barred from speaking in House Tuesday unless he withdraws remark about Joly

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is not allowed to speak in the House of Commons today as his public feud with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly spilled into a second day.

House Speaker Greg Fergus delivered the penalty to Poilievre this morning, a day after he asked the leader of the opposition to withdraw a remark made yesterday accusing Joly of pandering to supporters of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Poilievre made the comment during question period Monday after he asked the Liberals to condemn what he called antisemitic and "genocidal chants from hateful mobs on our streets."

Joly responded by naming the seven Canadians killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and saying the government stands with the Jewish people.

Poilievre said she hadn't actually condemned antisemitism in Canada in her response and accused her of refusing to do to in a bid to score political points for what he called her desire to run for the Liberal leadership.

"She continues to pander to Hamas supporters and the Liberal party as part of her leadership campaign rather than doing her job," he said.

Joly accused Poilievre of "gaslighting" and playing politics on a day that was meant to respect the victims of Oct. 7.

"Clearly, the guy's unfit to become a prime minister because Canadians deserve way better," she said, asking him to apologize.

All MPs, including the Liberals, supported a Conservative motion in the House Monday condemning Hamas and antisemitism in Canada.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers remarks during a commemorative event in solidarity with Jewish community members on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 hostilities, in Ottawa, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

At the end of question period Fergus asked Poilievre to withdraw his comment about Joly, noting he had asked another MP to withdraw after he made a similar comment about Poilievre "pandering to a regime I think most of us would find odious."

That MP, Yvan Baker, has not withdrawn the remark and hasn't been allowed to speak in the House since March.

Fergus initially denied the Liberal request to keep Poilievre from speaking until he withdrew, but changed his mind Tuesday, issuing the one-day ban. Fergus noted this is not Poilievre's first warning.

"Over the last few months, the member refused to heed decisions by the chair on non-parliamentary remarks during question periods on two occasions," Fergus said.

Poilievre received a warning the first time and the Conservatives had questions removed from their daily allotment the second time.

"Yesterday's events represent a third occasion," Fergus said. "The opposition (leader) should withdraw his comments made yesterday during question period...if he is not willing to do so, the chair will not recognize him for the remainder of today."

Fergus also said Tuesday that Baker's punishment would end Wednesday.

Poilievre has not yet withdrawn the remark and did not appear in question period Tuesday.

He held a news conference in the foyer outside the House of Commons earlier in the day accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals of being at fault for the rise in antisemitism in Canada in the last year.

Poilievre said antisemitism began to increase in Canada before Oct. 7, 2023, and that there have been previous conflicts in the Middle East that did not lead to similar problems in Canada.

Joly appeared in the foyer shortly after Poilievre, saying he is hypocritical and unfit to govern the country.

Sarah Fischer, director of communications for the Conservative party, expressed outrage on X about the punishment.

"What a blatant affront to democracy," she said. "If you can't beat them, silence them?"

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024