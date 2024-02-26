New online harms bill would force major online services to quickly take down harmful sexual content
In an effort address what they see as the rising risk of harmful online content, the federal government has unveiled a new bill proposing a sweeping suite of new requirements for platforms and the creation of a new digital safety oversight body.
Justice Minister Arif Virani tabled the long-awaited piece of legislation on Monday.
Bill C-63, as it has been named, focuses on seven categories of harmful content:
- Content that sexually victimizes a child or re-victimizes a survivor
- Content used to bully a child
- Content that induces a child to harm themselves
- Content that incites violent extremism or terrorism
- Content that incites violence
- Content that foments hatred, and
- Intimate content communicated without consent, including deepfakes.
Bill C-63 targets social media services, live-streaming services and "user-uploaded adult content services." These entities are being put under the umbrella term of "online services."
The aim of this legislation, according to government officials who provided a briefing on the contents of the nearly 90-page bill, is twofold: reducing users' exposure to harmful content; and making online services accountable for and transparent about how they handle harmful material on their platforms.
While the Liberals say they'll be centring their new rules on platforms Canadians use the most, specifically which sites qualify will depend on if they meet the threshold of users the government intends to set out in regulations, once the bill passes.
Over time, additional online services could be added to the list and be subject to these new rules, the government says, if they begin to pose "a significant risk of harm."
Private and encrypted messaging services will be excluded, such as direct messaging or emails, while officials said Monday that private groups on social media platforms could be subject to the new rules.
Among the new measures the Liberals are seeking to advance is a mechanism forcing major online entities to swiftly remove content that sexually victimizes a child or re-victimizes a survivor, as well as intimate content communicated without consent such as "revenge porn."
While the first draft proposal of online harms legislation suggested this type of 24-hour takedown requirement be used more broadly, under Bill C-63 this measure is restricted to these forms of non-consensual sexual material, and comes with a coinciding oversight and review process.
New duties for platforms
Building on their stated focus on harms to youth, the federal government is proposing to impose a specific "duty to protect children" for online services as part of a trio of obligations.
The other two duties are: "to act responsibly" and "to make certain content inaccessible," according to briefing documents provided to reporters ahead of the bill's tabling.
Under the duty to act responsibly, online services will be required to assess, mitigate and report on the risks posed by their services, provide tools to empower users to flag content and block users, publish "digital safety plans," and share data including internal systems and tools with researchers.
The new 24-hour takedown requirement falls under platforms' duty to make certain content inaccessible, alongside new measures to allow users to flag the content directly and file a complaint about its existence to a new Digital Safety Commission.
As for the special protections for children, the Liberals want online services to adopt age-appropriate design features similar to those adopted in the U.K., Australia and the EU.
Examples of these features are parental controls, content warning labels, safe search settings, rules around targeted ads and default settings for whom minors can interact with.
New digital safety commission
To field Canadians' complaints, Bill C-63 proposes to create a new organization that would include a five-person digital safety commission, and an independent digital safety ombudsperson, as part of a digital safety office.
The commission, which will be appointed by cabinet, will be tasked with enforcing the government's new rules and hold online services accountable. It will have the power to order the removal of the types of sexual content that fall under the 24-hour takedown, and work to improve Canadians' online safety resiliency.
The ombudsperson will also be appointed, but will take a more user-centric role, including providing public education about Canadians' recourse options regarding concerns about platforms' content moderation, as well as consulting victims and making recommendations to social media services and the government.
As for how this new office will be funded, according to departmental officials, the body will be able to recover costs from the online services that are subject to this legislation through new proposed fines, but there will also be budgetary funds available "in due course."
Hate, child exploitation reforms
Further, through amendments to the Criminal Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act, the Liberals are also seeking to "better address and denounce" hate propaganda.
Specifically, the Liberals are proposing a new standalone hate crime offence that would apply to every offence in the Criminal Code and in any other act of Parliament, "allowing penalties up to life imprisonment to denounce and deter this hateful conduct as a crime in itself, rather than as an aggravating factor to help determine and appropriate sentence."
Through Bill C-63, the government is aiming to also raise the maximum punishment for the four existing hate propaganda offences and add a definition of "hatred" to the Criminal Code.
Through changes to the Canadian Human Rights Act, the bill proposes to make it clear that posting hate speech online is discrimination and sets out to create a new process for assessing hate speech complaints.
This includes empowering the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to adjudicate disputes, and to order the poster to remove the hate speech and compensate victims identified in the hate speech up to $20,000.
And, through amendments to laws regarding the mandatory reporting of internet child "pornography," the government wants to strengthen the law around the reporting of child sexual exploitation material in ways that officials said will better equip law enforcement to do its job.
Political reaction incoming
Virani will be speaking to the bill at a 5:15 p.m. ET press conference, and this is likely to be followed by early reaction from the opposition parties.
This is not the first time the Liberals have tried to advance legislation to this effect. After experts panned the first proposal as flawed and risked unintended consequences, the government went back to the drawing board, heavily consulting experts and marginalized groups, to reshape its plans.
Until recently, this file was in the hands of successive heritage ministers who handled a pair of previous online regulation bills for streaming and news content.
The decision to move this long-overdue election pledge to the justice minister's desk comes as the Liberals are bracing for a political battle with the Conservatives, who have already called the bill an "attack on freedom of expression."
Last week, Virani was sworn-in as a special "Minister of State (Online Harms)," specifically to allow for the departmental experts at Canadian Heritage that have been working on this bill for years to be available to the justice minister as the bill winds its way through Parliament.
And there it is, years after first promised.— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) February 26, 2024
The federal government's Online Harms Act and coinciding amendments to other laws, spans close to 100 pages based on version just made public. https://t.co/HoRLpjHo6q
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
