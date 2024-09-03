NDP to have 'tough conversations' about its deal with Liberals at coming retreat: MP
New Democrat labour critic Matthew Green says his party will be having "tough conversations" about the future of its agreement with the Liberals at a coming caucus retreat.
Two years ago the NDP and Liberals forged a confidence-and-supply agreement, with the New Democrats agreeing to keep the minority government in power until June of next year in exchange for movement on key priorities.
The New Democrats have used the deal to push forward items like dental care, pharmacare and banning replacement workers during a strike at federally regulated workplaces.
But Green says it's time to "revisit the agreement" after the federal labour minister directed the labour board to impose binding arbitration when two railways locked out workers.
He says there's a need for additional steps from the Liberals that would make their agreement worthwhile to Canadians, including help for workers and their families.
Leaving the deal is also an option, with Green saying everything will be on the table at the NDP retreat in Montreal next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.
