Politics

    • NDP to have 'tough conversations' about its deal with Liberals at coming retreat: MP

    NDP MP for Hamilton Centre Matthew Green rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld NDP MP for Hamilton Centre Matthew Green rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    New Democrat labour critic Matthew Green says his party will be having "tough conversations" about the future of its agreement with the Liberals at a coming caucus retreat.

    Two years ago the NDP and Liberals forged a confidence-and-supply agreement, with the New Democrats agreeing to keep the minority government in power until June of next year in exchange for movement on key priorities.

    The New Democrats have used the deal to push forward items like dental care, pharmacare and banning replacement workers during a strike at federally regulated workplaces.

    But Green says it's time to "revisit the agreement" after the federal labour minister directed the labour board to impose binding arbitration when two railways locked out workers.

    He says there's a need for additional steps from the Liberals that would make their agreement worthwhile to Canadians, including help for workers and their families.

    Leaving the deal is also an option, with Green saying everything will be on the table at the NDP retreat in Montreal next week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    • SPONSORED

      SPONSORED Understanding life insurance and why it’s important

      Life insurance is a critical component of financial planning that helps ensure your family’s financial stability in the event of an untimely death. While life insurance is important for people at all life stages, there are several different types of insurance to consider based on your personal circumstances and goals.

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News