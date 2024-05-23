Minister tables bill to extend citizenship rights to children born abroad

OTTAWA -

Immigration Minister Marc Miller tabled legislation today that is intended to extend citizenship to some children born outside of the country.

In 2009, the Conservative government changed the law so that Canadian parents who were born abroad could not pass down their citizenship, unless their child was born in Canada.

Those who've not had access to citizenship rights as a result of the amendments are known as "Lost Canadians."

The bill would extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation born outside of Canada.

Parents who were born outside of Canada will need to have spent at least three years in Canada before the birth or adoption of their child to pass on their Canadian citizenship.

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court found the current system unconstitutionally creates two classes of Canadians, and gave Ottawa until June 19 to fix the problem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.