Iran terror designation up to national security agencies, not MPs, Liberals say

OTTAWA -

The Liberals say it's up to national security agencies to decide whether Canada deems a branch of Iran's military to be a terrorist group.

MPs passed a motion in 2018 to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, but it remains off the list.

With Iranians facing a violent human-rights crackdown, the Conservatives have renewed their calls to have the corps listed as a terror group.

The United States has put the group on its own terror list, but Canada has only singled out a subset of the organization, the Qods Force.

Neither Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nor Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly would explain why when they were repeatedly asked about it this week.

The office of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the decision is not up to politicians.

“Determining whether a group constitutes a terrorist entity is a careful, non-political process undertaken by Canada's natural security agencies,” spokesman Alexander Cohen wrote.

“These agencies are continuously working to identify and assess entities that may meet the threshold for listing.”

Jessica Davis, a former analyst for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, said in an email that cabinet does decide which groups are put on the terror list, but only after security agencies brief the public safety minister.

She said CSIS and the RCMP usually draft what's called a “listings package,” based on their own knowledge as well as information from the financial intelligence agency FINTRAC, the Communications Security Establishment, Canada Border Services Agency and Global Affairs Canada.

“Parliament does not vote on terrorist listings,” wrote Davis, who now leads Insight Threat Intelligence.

“Sometimes members (of Parliament) call on the government to list a particular entity, but that is a meaningless vote with no power to impose a listing.”

Analysts have said that Canada does not have the capacity to designate the entire revolutionary guard corps as a terrorist group. That's because millions of Iranians have been conscripted into the organization over decades, making it too complicated and expensive to track each individual.

While the group is known to have carried out atrocities within Iran and abroad, many of its members served for brief stints and in roles that do not involve combat or intelligence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.