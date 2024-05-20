Five weeks stand between MPs and the BBQ circuit, here's what the Liberals want to pass first
When MPs file back in to the House of Commons on Tuesday, it will be for the final five-week parliamentary push of the spring.
Standing between federal politicians' two and a half months of dedicated riding time and the barbeque circuit is a stacked legislative agenda, with the governing Liberals pressing to pass as many bills as possible before picking up sticks for the summer.
The House of Commons is scheduled to adjourn on June 21, but it's fairly common for all sides to agree to call it quits a few days early as MPs start itching to get back for constituency graduation ceremonies and other warm weather celebrations. Lately though, what appears more likely is the Conservatives dangling the threat of keeping everyone in town until the last minute.
Looking ahead to what could be a raucous and late-night filled final stretch, CTVNews.ca spoke with top House representatives to get a sense of what's atop their priority list, and how they're feeling about the state of decorum in the chamber after last month's "wacko" drama.
Here's what you need to know.
What are the bills, hot topics to watch?
Without question, the top pieces of legislation the Liberals will be gunning to get passed before adjourning for the summer are a pair of big money bills, and perhaps a third that's yet to be presented.
The first is Bill C-59, the still sluggishly moving Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023. After being tabled in the House back in November 2023, it has only made it to report stage.
Among the measures waiting to become law through this legislation are a suite of carbon capture and clean tech investment tax credits, as well as efforts to strengthen Canada's competition rules in light of grocery sector price increases.
Related to this, watch for more debate around this country's grocery sector, in light of renewed attention on the promised national code of conduct.
Over the weekend, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre giving them a heads-up that his party will push them to "show people where you stand" by forcing a debate and vote on "making big grocers pay what they owe."
The second, and arguably top, bill to keep tabs on is Bill C-69, the Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1. Still at second reading, this legislation includes measures to launch a national school food program and enact the criticized new Canada Disability Benefit, as well as a suite of new housing reforms.
Notably left out of this bill was the Liberals' promised capital gains inclusion rate increase, which Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has vowed to advance in a separate piece of legislation.
This move will force Poilievre to definitively take a stand on the measure targeting Canada's wealthiest. So far, he's dodged declaring his position on the proposal by saying the Liberals have yet to present this bill.
Once this legislation is presented, the debate on this third piece of major economic policy will certainly be one to watch.
On both the fall economic update and federal budget bills, in an effort to expedite their passage through the upper chamber once they make it out of the House, the Senate is conducting what's called a "pre-study," which allows senators to consider the content of the legislation before it is formally before them.
"As we head into the final five weeks of the spring sitting of the House, our government has an ambitious agenda. We are committed to providing fairness for every generation through programs that improve the lives of Canadians," Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said in a statement to CTV News.
Beyond these bills, MacKinnon pointed to a handful of other pieces of government legislation the Liberals will prioritize for debate.
First on his list is Bill C-64, the Pharmacare Act. This legislation is a top priority for the federal NDP as well.
"We want to get it through, we want to get those agreements signed, we want people to start getting that help. It's very much a Jagmeet Singh, Pierre Poilievre confrontation that Jagmeet Singh is going to win, because people need the supports, and the NDP is absolutely determined that we push through the blocking that Pierre Poilievre has put up," NDP House Leader Peter Julian told CTV News.
Expect to see this legislation – which paves the way for millions of Canadians to access birth control and diabetes coverage – move rapidly through its outstanding stages, as the Liberals and NDP agreed to allocate the remaining deliberation time through a programming motion after Conservative attempts to block the bill.
The Liberals and New Democrats also want to see Bill C-58, the so-called "anti-scab" legislation that would ban replacement workers, advance. Since March, this bill has been under study by the House human resources committee.
Beyond these bills, there is some Liberal hope to see progress made on Bill C-63, the long-awaited Online Harms Act, which has yet to come up for any debate after being tabled in February, and Bill C-70, the Countering Foreign Interference Act, which includes a foreign agent registry.
Two other bills MacKinnon said he wants to see move, are Bill C-61, the First Nations Clean Water Act, and Bill C-49, the so-called "Atlantic Accord" legislation.
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer did not specifically identify any priority bills, but in a statement vowed generally to "continue fighting" Trudeau on the carbon tax while calling for a summer gas tax holiday, and pressing for accountability regarding "scandals and corruption," such as the ArriveCan controversy.
"And we will continue to oppose his government's inflationary budgets that are raising the cost of living, hurting Canadian families, and driving up interest rates that are forcing Canadians to renew mortgages at massively higher rates, adding more hurt to homeowners and renters," Scheer said.
After Conservatives pressed the issue over the last few weeks, Scheer's comment made no mention of the Official Opposition advancing any further political pressure over federal drug decriminalization policies.
What's being said about the tone?
In order to break the legislative logjam, expect more Liberal-NDP cooperation on motions to help expedite certain bills.
It's something Julian said wouldn't be necessary if the Conservatives didn't try to "block everything" on the government's agenda, an accusation the Official Opposition routinely rebuffs.
What can often come with this spring scramble to pass bills are flaring tensions.
After an already acrimonious 2024 sitting, some are gearing up for a rather ugly final stretch as the pressure is really on the government to deliver on some of its biggest outstanding promises, while the other parties try to carve out areas where they can take credit for making the Liberals change course.
CTV News asked the Liberal, Conservative and NDP House leaders how they're feeling about the tone in the commons heading into the final spring sitting weeks.
"We will continue to call on MPs, particularly Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives, to cast aside self-serving partisan obstruction and instead offer real solutions that help Canadians now," MacKinnon said.
Julian said he sees "no willingness" on the Conservatives' behalf "to do anything but burn the place down."
"They do not want to ensure that good legislation gets passed, quite the contrary," Julian said. He's hoping House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus leverages the powers he has to ensure parliamentarians, from all parties, act like parliamentarians.
Scheer's emailed statement didn't address this question.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Canada to launch 'national action plan' to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal from former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by a Canadian-born former Guantanamo detainee who was seeking to wipe away his war crimes convictions, including for killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
Iran's president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash at moment of high tensions in Mideast
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East.
Jury finds Andrei Donet guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Montreal teen
A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside his school in 2021.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Woman, 35, in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal
A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Investors watching posts from 'Crytpo King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
Britain slammed in inquiry for infecting thousands with tainted blood and covering up the scandal
British authorities and the country's public health service knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood and blood products, and hid the truth about the disaster for decades, an inquiry into the U.K.'s infected blood scandal found Monday.
Investors watching posts from 'Crytpo King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
Jury finds Andrei Donet guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Montreal teen
A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside his school in 2021.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal from former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by a Canadian-born former Guantanamo detainee who was seeking to wipe away his war crimes convictions, including for killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
Woman, 35, in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal
A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Police say toxic drugs are circulating through northeastern Ontario
Canada’s largest First Nations police service, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service issued a community safety alert as extremely toxic drugs are likely circulating in many of the communities it serves.
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
Michael Cohen says he stole from Trump's company as defense presses key hush money trial witness
Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted Monday to jurors in the Republican's hush money trial that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Trump's company as defence lawyers seized on the star witness' misdeeds to attack his credibility.
Six killed in a 'foiled coup' in Congo, the army says
Six people were killed and dozens arrested following attacks on the residence of a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi and the presidential palace, in what the country's military described as a foiled coup attempt.
Ex-South African President Zuma, now a ruling party critic, disqualified from next week's election
Former South African president Jacob Zuma was disqualified Monday from standing in a national election next week because of a previous criminal conviction, a decision by the country's highest court that's bound to raise political tensions ahead of a pivotal vote.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman being treated for lung inflammation
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has a lung inflammation and is receiving treatment, Saudi news agency SPA said, prompting the country’s Crown Prince to postpone a scheduled trip to Japan.
WikiLeaks founder Assange wins right to appeal against an extradition order to the U.S.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against extradition to the United States on espionage charges, a London court ruled Monday -- a decision likely to further drag out an already long legal saga.
Condition of Slovakia's prime minister improves following an assassination attempt
Slovak populist Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition is improving following an assassination attempt last week that shocked the European Union nation deeply polarized over his policies.
Canada to launch 'national action plan' to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
Britain slammed in inquiry for infecting thousands with tainted blood and covering up the scandal
British authorities and the country's public health service knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood and blood products, and hid the truth about the disaster for decades, an inquiry into the U.K.'s infected blood scandal found Monday.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
Your kids' ultraprocessed food consumption may put them at higher risk, study shows
The ultraprocessed foods your kids eat now may be putting them at greater risk for cardiometabolic problems – like heart attack, stroke and diabetes – in adulthood, a new study suggests.
Bezos' Blue Origin launches first crew to edge of space since 2022 grounding
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin launched a six-person crew - including the first U.S. Black astronaut candidate from the 1960s - from West Texas to the edge of space on Sunday, resuming its centerpiece space tourism business for the first time since its suborbital New Shepard rocket was grounded in 2022.
'They can start walking': Robotics company helping children with mobility issues take steps forward
A Canadian tech company is helping kids with mobility issues put their best foot forward with the help of a pair of revolutionary robotic legs.
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory 'remarkably uncertain': report
A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it's unclear whether AI will help or harm us.
Q&A: Kevin Costner on unveiling his western saga 'Horizon' at Cannes
A month before Kevin Costner puts the first instalment of his multi-chapter western 'Horizon: An American Saga' into theatres, the actor-director came to the Cannes Film Festival to unveil his self-financed passion project.
In Saudi Arabia, an all-women psychedelic rock band jams out as its conservative society loosens up
As Saudi Arabia liberalizes some aspects of its society Seera, an all-women psychedelic rock band that blends traditional Arabic melodies with the resurgent psychedelia of bands like Tame Impala, represents the way women now are finding their voice and expressing themselves through the arts in a nation long associated with ultraconservative Islam and the strict separation of the sexes.
'The Simpsons' airs its 768th episode tonight. Here's how its writers keep things fresh
Through 35 seasons and over 700 episodes, 'The Simpsons' continues to produce fresh, new content that keeps fans interested and engaged.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection with US$100 million in financing commitments
U.S.-based restaurant chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Florida court after securing $100 million in financing commitments from its existing lenders, the company said on Sunday.
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nutrl drinks at LCBO
A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nutrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.
We can't have nice things! Japan imposes new rules to climb Mt. Fuji to fight overtourism, littering
Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails of the iconic Japanese Mount Fuji will now have to reserve ahead and pay a fee as the picturesque stratovolcano struggles with overtourism, littering and those who attempt rushed 'bullet climbing,' putting lives at risk.
The secret Italian lakes that most tourists don't know about
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
Wolves reach conference finals brimming with talent and tenacity in quest for first NBA championship
The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals brimming with talent, trust and tenacity after staging the biggest Game 7 comeback since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data 28 years ago.
Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: reports
Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.
Xander Schauffele sinks birdie on 18 to win 2024 PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele drained a birdie on the 18th hole, winning the 2024 PGA Championship, his first major and setting a scoring record for majors.
'Do it all before you drive': Tips to avoid being distracted behind the wheel
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
Edmunds: The five things you need to know before buying your first used Tesla
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
