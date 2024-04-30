Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
The unusually tense events saw Speaker Greg Fergus caution both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to rephrase their comments to avoid making direct accusations about the character of another MP.
The warnings came after Poilievre referred to Trudeau as "the guy who spent the first half of his adult life as a practicing racist," referring to photos that emerged of Trudeau dressed in black and brown face during the 2019 election.
Fergus warned Trudeau after he said Poilievre was "showing us exactly what shameful, spineless leadership looks like," and accused him of shaking hands with "white nationalists."
The tense back-and-forth came as Poilievre and the Conservatives were attacking the Liberals for having allowed British Columbia to allow the decriminalization of hard drugs like heroin and fentanyl in public places, in public places, which the provincial NDP government is now asking Health Canada to reverse.
The Conservative argue the policy has caused great harm.
Trudeau ignored that issue completely, responding to each question about drugs by accusing Poilievre of associating with far-right extremists.
He said a person who does so is not fit to be prime minister.
He made the remarks after videos circulated online of Poilievre last week stopping at what protesters described as an anti-carbon price protest in Atlantic Canada.
The scene featured expletive-laden flags bearing Trudeau's name.
At one point, videos show Poilievre exiting a trailer belonging to one of the protesters. Its exterior featured many images, including a symbol belonging to the far-right online group Diagalon.
The trouble in the House began to escalate when Speaker Greg Fergus ejected Conservative MP Rachael Thomas after she said he was "acting in a disgraceful manner."
The tense exchange continued after her departure, with Trudeau saying Poilievre is a "19-year" politician who made a choice to associate with that encampment.
"Any leader that needs the support of a far-right white nationalist group to fundraise and get closer to power does not deserve elected office," the prime minister charged.
Poilievre said the prime minister's words were only his "latest distraction" from his own "extremist policies."
"When will we put an end to this wacko policy by this wacko prime minister?"
Fergus then drew the line.
"No, no," he said. "That is not acceptable."
He asked Poilievre to withdraw his comments, saying they were unparliamentary.
Poilievre didn't withdraw, but said he would replace the word with "extremist," which Fergus also rejected.
He then said he would replace it with "radical," which Fergus did not accept either.
He asked the Conservative leader to "simply withdraw" the comment.
When Fergus asked Poilievre for a final time to take back his comment, the Conservative leader said, "I simply withdraw and replace with the aforementioned adjective."
Fergus then ordered him to leave the chamber and not participate in further debate Tuesday, either in person or virtually.
Much of the Conservative caucus exited at the same time, and all of them eventually left before question period was over.
Government House leader Steven MacKinnon emerged from the House a few moments later, calling what had just unfolded a "disgrace."
"It's a disrespect for our institutions, a disrespect for the Speaker.," he said.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said the incidents in the House showed evidence of a double standard and said Poilievre was speaking the truth.
"If you look at the definition of wacko, it is literally what the Liberal government is doing in terms of holding on to the policies of decriminalizing hard drugs like heroin and crack," she said.
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet was clearly pleased by the events, thanking Fergus in French for showing "common sense" in the chamber.
Bloc MP Louis Plamondon, the longest serving MP in the House having been elected in 1984, said Poilievre's comment was "insulting."
He said he has not seen a party leader ejected in 40 years on the Hill and doesn't remember a party staging a mass walkout either.
Conservative MP Arnold Viersen said watching Poilievre get ejected was upsetting.
"The Speaker is supposed to be a referee, not a participant."
"It shows his lack of respect for the institution," Joly said of Poilievre.
After leaving, Poilievre posted on X that Fergus "censored" him for calling Trudeau's drug policies "wacko."
And in a written statement, the Conservatives doubled down on the use of the word, saying it's been uttered in the House of Commons many times in the past without being considered unparliamentary.
The party said Fergus kicked Poilievre out to protect the prime minister.
The Liberals continued their attacks on Poilievre outside the chamber.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree said X that "last week Pierre Poilievre showed us who his friends are when he met with known white supremacists. Today, he showed us the regard he holds for our democracy."
Liberal MP Charles Sousa said Poilievre loves to criticize and attack and be "cute" about his questions.
But he charged that the Conservative leader is refusing to answer the question about why he chose to associate with a group displaying symbols of the far-right Diagalon group.
"Why is he associated with an extremist right organization like Diagalon?" Sousa said.
"I think that speaks a lot about who he is and his character. And I think that's the real question today."
When asked what she thought about what happened after she was kicked out of the chamber, Harder quipped: "Pretty wacko."
Per a quick Hansard publication search, it appears "wacko" has been used in the HoC on three occasions in the last decade.— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) April 30, 2024
Twice in speeches in current Parliament by NDP House Leader Peter Julian, and once by former CPC MP Dean Del Mastro in the 41st.
https://t.co/fNNZqRHyhy pic.twitter.com/YtMqZ1lVWB
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
BREAKING Hosting Vancouver's FIFA World Cup games could cost half a billion dollars
Hosting seven games in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost more than half a billion dollars, according to an updated estimate provided Tuesday.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four other people, British authorities said.
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Conservatives push motion calling for Carney to testify, say it's about 'accountability'
The federal Conservatives made good on their promise to push for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to testify before MPs, resulting in a heated political debate in Ottawa on Tuesday.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
With portable toilets and barricades, Gaza protest camp at UBC digs in for long haul
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver have brought in food, water and other supplies to prepare for what may become a protracted stay.
-
Eviction for landlord's use was legitimate, despite owners' partial move, B.C. court rules
A B.C. judge has upheld the eviction of a family from their North Vancouver townhouse, finding that the landlords did not take an unreasonable amount of time to move into the home after the tenants vacated it.
-
Nova Scotia rates of poverty, food insecurity in 2022 worst among all provinces
New data from Statistics Canada show that Nova Scotia's rates of poverty and food insecurity in 2022 were the highest of any province -- and the head of the province's largest network of food banks says things have only worsened since.
-
Toronto police chief apologizes, board chair asks that 'cooler heads prevail' after Zameer acquittal
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing for comments he made in the wake of a not guilty verdict in the death of a police officer, while the city’s police service board chair called for cooler heads to prevail as the service wrestles with the fallout of the case.
-
Lawyers for alleged Winnipeg serial killer point to opinion poll in bid to get jury tossed
The lawyers of an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg are questioning whether pre-trial publicity in the high-profile case may have influenced the jury’s decision-making ability, after a public poll commissioned by the defence found 81 per cent of respondents believe the accused is guilty.
-
Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
Haiti's transitional council names a new prime minister in the hopes of quelling stifling violence
Haiti's newly installed transitional council chose a little known former sports minister as the Caribbean country's prime minister Tuesday as part of its monumental task of trying to establish a stable new government amid stifling violence.
-
Colombia's president says thousands of grenades and bullets have gone missing from army bases
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of pieces of ammunition have gone missing from two military bases in the South American country.
-
4 officers killed in North Carolina were at disadvantage as shots rained from above, police say
Law enforcement officers with an arrest warrant demanded that a man come out of a house in North Carolina before four were killed by gunfire, the victims unable to survive shots coming from inside the dwelling, a witness and officials said Tuesday.
-
Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah 'with or without a deal' as ceasefire talks with Hamas continue
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the almost seven-month-long war, just as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam.
-
What's causing the catastrophic rainfall in Kenya?
The torrential rains and deadly floods that have hit Kenya since March have been some of the worst in the country in recent years. Here's how factors combined to create the deadly deluge.
-
Columbia University threatens to expel student protesters who occupied administration building
Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag from a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses nationwide. The school promised they would face expulsion.
-
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
-
Teen vaping linked with toxic lead exposure, study finds
A new study, building upon previous evidence, has found that among teens, vaping often may spike the risk of exposure to lead and uranium.
-
Costs associated with youth eating disorders reached $39.5 million during COVID pandemic, study suggests
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
T. rex is at the centre of a debate over dinosaur intelligence
Surmising even the physical appearance of a dinosaur - or any extinct animal - based on its fossils is a tricky proposition, with so many uncertainties involved. Assessing a dinosaur's intelligence, considering the innumerable factors contributing to that trait, is exponentially more difficult.
-
Northern Ont. beekeeper advising others to have colonies tested for chemicals
A northern Ontario beekeeper is sounding the alarm after discovering most of her bees had died earlier this year.
-
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on the possibility of a U.S. ban of TikTok
Anyone who has a Gen-Z person in their life is likely familiar with the popular social media app TikTok, but a new bill in the U.S. may soon take it off of the American market.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
-
Rachel McAdams and Canadian choreographers Kuperman brothers nominated for Tonys
Rachel McAdams has been nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut, while Canadian choreographers Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman earned a nod for their work on "The Outsiders."
-
Bob Geldof says 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' supercut planned for 40th anniversary
Bob Geldof is diving into the archives to create a new version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' for its 40th anniversary this year.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
-
Canadian economy loses steam after strong start to year, grows 0.2% in February
The Canadian economy lost momentum after a roaring start to the year, reinforcing economists' expectations that the Bank of Canada is on track to cut interest rates in the coming months.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.
OPINION What you should know if there’s no sexual attraction for your partner, according to a therapist
A lot of heterosexual male clients are coming into my practice admitting they picked their partner without considering sexual attraction.
-
Dating app Bumble will no longer require women to make the first move
Ten years after creating a new model for dating apps with its 'women make the first move' feature, Bumble is opening the door to men starting conversations on its platform.
-
To fend off tourists, a town in Japan is building a big screen blocking the view of Mount Fuji
Known for a number of scenic photo spots that offer a near-perfect shot of Japan's iconic Mount Fuji, the town of Fujikawaguchiko on Tuesday began constructing a large black screen on a stretch of a sidewalk to block the view of the mountain. The reason: misbehaving foreign tourists.
BREAKING Hosting Vancouver's FIFA World Cup games could cost half a billion dollars
Hosting seven games in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost more than half a billion dollars, according to an updated estimate provided Tuesday.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews briefly skates ahead of must-win Game 5
Auston Matthews made a brief appearance on the TD Garden ice Tuesday.
-
'Game-time decision': Vancouver Canucks won't confirm Game 5 goalie
Rick Tocchet was tight-lipped about who will be in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they look for a series win against the Nashville Predators Tuesday.
Rolls-Royce is growing its factory so it can build its 'bespoke' cars more slowly
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
-
Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on U.S. roads
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
-
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Canada's oldest hat store still going strong after 90 years
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
Haida Elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
Fergus, Ont. man feels nickel-and-dimed for $0.05 property tax bill
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
Twins from Toronto were Canada's top two female finishers at this year's Boston Marathon
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
B.C. police are rarely charged for killing or harming civilians. A watchdog wants prosecutors' choices reviewed.
B.C.'s police watchdog wants a review of how prosecutors handle cases where officers kill or seriously harm members of the public, saying low rates of charges and convictions are casting doubt on the province's system of accountability.
-
Man arrested in White Rock homicide case charged with earlier, non-fatal stabbing, IHIT says
The suspect arrested Monday in connection to last week's fatal stabbing near White Rock Pier has been charged, but not with murder.
-
Hosting seven games in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost more than half a billion dollars, according to an updated estimate provided Tuesday.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
University of Toronto warns students that encampments will not be tolerated amid divestment calls
The University of Toronto has put up new fencing along part of its downtown campus and is warning students that encampments on its grounds will not be tolerated following protests in the U.S. and in Canada demanding educational institutions divest from companies with military ties to Israel.
-
Cyclist struck by construction truck in Yorkville dies in hospital: police
A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
-
Breach of personal information a concern following London Drugs 'cybersecurity incident': tech security expert
A Calgary-based technology security expert is raising concerns about the potential breach of personal data in a cyber security incident that forced London Drugs to close its doors.
-
Calgary massage parlours shut down over allegations of human trafficking
Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.
Ottawa shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores starting Wednesday
A boycott targeting Loblaw-owned stores is gaining momentum online, with thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere for the month of May.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
-
EXPLAINER A look at the divestment demands by McGill University protesters
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up protest camps at McGill and a small number of other Canadian universities, following a wave of action seen at U.S. campuses.
'Person of interest' sought in Hangar 11 fire
Edmonton police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the Hangar 11 suspicious fire.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1
The long-awaited Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
Halifax city officials discuss new tent site locations as homeless encampments overflow
Halifax’s approved encampment sites are overflowing, putting pressure on the city to open more.
-
Cigarettes in Canada get a new look to help deter smoking
April 30 was the deadline for tobacco manufactures to ensure every king-size cigarette produced has the new health warnings and soon, regular-size cigarettes will follow suit.
Winnipeg Jets shake up lineup for must-win game against Colorado Avalanche
Going into his first career NHL playoff game on Tuesday, Cole Perfetti knew that he wouldn't have any family in the stands cheering him on, but he was certain they'd be there in spirit. The Whitby, Ont., product and veteran defenceman Colin Miller were both set to make their first-round series debut in the critical Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche, who could eliminate the Jets from the playoffs with a victory.
-
Winnipeg police respond to five incidents involving knives, hatchet in 24 hours
Winnipeg police were kept busy this week responding to a string of incidents involving knives and a hatchet.
-
Long-time Winnipeg councillor Jae Eadie dies
A long-time former City of Winnipeg councillor has died.
Eight arrested in incident that led to Regina police friendly fire situation
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
-
Here are Regina's main projects for the 2024 construction season
As Regina’s construction season officially kicks off for 2024 – here’s where residents can expect to see crews and traffic restrictions this summer.
-
Regina police touts improved public satisfaction in central and north regions, survey shows
Regina's monthly board of police commissioners meeting was held Tuesday – where the board delved into the community perception of the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
-
Bidet boom: Toilet technology sees rise in popularity in Canada
What’s behind booming interest in the bum-cleaning device?
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
-
Morning stabbing in Saskatoon sends three to hospital
The Saskatoon Police Service’s serious assault unit is investigating stabbings that sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
After car chase, young driver in Sudbury tries to run away from police
A 20-year-old suspect in Sudbury was arrested last week after trying to escape from police responding to reports of erratic driving.
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
-
Witness testifies about being locked in outdoor shed at abuse trial
Another witness who cannot be identified has testified about the disturbing abuse they suffered at the hands of their mother and father.
-
'In my opinion, that is a slap in my face': New Canada Disability Benefit a 'disappointment' to those living in deep poverty
The federal government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), but according to advocacy groups across the country, it falls short.
Road rage driver handed conditional sentence
Nearly a year to the day Joshua Wheatley was caught on camera running a man over in an apparent road rage incident, the 22-year-old has been given a conditional sentence for six months, including partial house arrest with a curfew.
-
Search teams recover missing man on Lake St. George
Search teams have recovered the body of a missing man who disappeared on Friday afternoon while on Lake St. George in Severn Township.
-
Popular assassin game startles Collingwood residences
An assassin game turns into a dangerous reality for police who respond to two reports of teens allegedly carrying firearms in broad daylight.
Friends, co-workers remember 'lovely soul' killed in fatal weekend motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old University of Windsor student is being remembered as an energetic and charismatic soul following a fatal two-vehicle collision over the weekend.
-
Downtown Windsor, Ont. sinkhole repair to likely last until Thursday
A downtown Windsor intersection remains closed to traffic after a large sinkhole developed Monday evening. And while there’s no threat to public safety, it will be a few days before the issue is fixed and the road reopens, officials said.
-
Windsor ICU nurses recognized for organ and tissue donation advocacy
Two nurses at Windsor Regional Hospital are being recognized by the Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN) for being exceptional advocates for organ and tissue donation.
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
-
B.C. police are rarely charged for killing or harming civilians. A watchdog wants prosecutors' choices reviewed.
B.C.'s police watchdog wants a review of how prosecutors handle cases where officers kill or seriously harm members of the public, saying low rates of charges and convictions are casting doubt on the province's system of accountability.
-
Hosting seven games in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost more than half a billion dollars, according to an updated estimate provided Tuesday.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
'Odd request': Suspect asked woman for chili powder after Lethbridge kidnapping, robbery
Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.
-
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
-
'It was a journey': Historical society brings Fokker jetliner home to Lethbridge
Decades after a relic aircraft flew for a Lethbridge airline, it now has returned home for good.
Province boosts northern travel grant, eases restrictions, increases payouts
The Ontario government is spending $45 million in the next three years to improve access and funding for the northern travel grant.
-
Algoma Steel worker injured when water hit molten slag
A worker was treated on-site at Algoma Steel on Monday when a fire broke out in a piece of equipment.
-
Plenty of smiles at Tim Hortons across Canada
The Smile Cookie campaign kicked off at Tim Hortons locations across northeastern Ontario on Monday.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.