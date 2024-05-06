Politics

    • Trudeau Liberals to unveil new bill Monday aimed at countering foreign interference

    Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc makes his way to react to the Initial Report from the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc makes his way to react to the Initial Report from the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be tabling legislation on Monday aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada.

    LeBlanc placed the new bill, titled "An Act respecting countering foreign interference," on the notice paper on Friday, and federal officials have scheduled a technical briefing on the incoming bill for Monday afternoon.

    In a weekend interview on CTV's Question Period, LeBlanc — who also serves as the minister of public safety and intergovernmental affairs — wouldn't say whether the suite of incoming measures would include a foreign agent registry, citing parliamentary privilege.

    There have long been calls for the federal government to implement some form of searchable database of agents working for foreign governments, similar to the systems in place in Australia and the United States. 

    Last fall, members of the House ethics committee released an 82-page report at the conclusion of their monthslong study on foreign interference, and in it called on the government to act on its nearly two dozen recommendations, including putting in place a foreign agent registry "as soon as possible."

    These parliamentarians took the position that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not wait for the public inquiry into foreign election interference to wrap up before taking further steps, such as installing new tools to better protect Canada's democracy from evolving global threats.

    Last September, LeBlanc said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play that his government hoped to "proceed quickly" on legislation to implement such a registry.

    LeBlanc is expected to speak to reporters after the bill is presented in the House of Commons.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates…

    With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Avian flu: Risk to humans grows as outbreaks spread, warns expert

    H5N1 or avian flu is decimating wildlife around the world and is now spreading among cattle in the United States, sparking concerns about 'pandemic potential' for humans. Now a health expert is urging Canada to scale up surveillance north of the border.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News