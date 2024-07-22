LeBron James to be Team USA’s male flag bearer for Olympic Opening Ceremony

Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police
Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border.
NBA legend LeBron James has been selected as Team USA’s male flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Monday.
Alongside a female flag bearer who will be announced onTuesday, James will be front and center in a unique event.
The Opening Ceremony will be held along the River Seine, marking the first time that the ceremony has not taken place inside a stadium. The Parade of Nations – which typically features national delegations of athletes entering the Olympic Stadium on foot – will take place on the water itself, with boats carrying the 10,500 athletes through the center of the city.
The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 26 and will be broadcast on NBC.
“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a Team USA statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.
“Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”
The 39-year-old was chosen for the role by his fellow U.S. Olympians. Per Team USA, more than 350 athletes (out of the 592 headed to the Games) will participate in the ceremony.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the first male basketball player to carry the American flag and third basketball player to be selected for the honor after Dawn Staley (2004) and Sue Bird (2020).
James will be making his fourth Olympic appearance when he takes to the court in Paris, as he looks to help the USA retain its gold medal in the men’s competition as part of a star-studded squad that features former MVPs Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid.
The men’s team begins Olympic competition against Serbia on Sunday.
Despite winning all of its warmup games, preparations for Team USA have not always been smooth, with the squad notably being pushed to the final buzzer by South Sudan in a breathless 101-100 victory.
The American delegation will be on the second-to-last boat in the Parade of Nations, as the U.S. will host next Olympics in LA in 2028. They will be followed by 2024 host nation France.
Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their own party that he would be unable to defeat Donald Trump.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.
Economists and market watchers are betting the Bank of Canada will deliver another interest rate cut this week amid mounting evidence that inflation is sustainably easing.
Workers are back on the job today at Ontario's main liquor retailer, but the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says stores won't be open for business until Tuesday.
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
The mother of a boy who died a year ago in a Nova Scotia flood says her grief returns daily, along with frustration over what she considers the province's slow pace in reforming its preparations for climate disasters.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert, Alta., has died.
In the year since so-called strong mayor powers were granted to the heads of council in a swath of Ontario municipalities, most mayors have used them sparingly — if at all — though in some corners a sense of unease with the sweeping authority remains.
The mother of a boy who died a year ago in a Nova Scotia flood says her grief returns daily, along with frustration over what she considers the province's slow pace in reforming its preparations for climate disasters.
Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border.
After tearful and shocking testimonies on Parliament Hill, and the admission there is a safe-sport crisis in Canada, how safer are athletes from abuse and maltreatment heading into the Paris Games?
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their own party that he would be unable to defeat Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris could become the first Black woman to head a major U.S. party presidential ticket after U.S. President Joe Biden abruptly ended his re-election bid and endorsed her.
The Israeli military ordered the evacuation Monday of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone, saying it is planning an operation against Hamas militants there.
An armed assailant entered a care home for older people in central Croatia Monday and opened fire, killing five people and wounding several others, authorities and media reports said.
A female PhD student at one of China's top universities took social media by storm after accusing her academic supervisor of sexual harassment and said he threatened to stop her from attaining her doctorate for refusing his advances. Her school said Monday it launched an investigation.
U.S. President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump. He announced his decision in a letter posted on social media. Read the full text.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend.
The first gene-edited pig organs ever transplanted into people came from animals born on this special research farm in the Blue Ridge mountains..
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
Taylor Swift fans know all too well the costs that come with travelling to see the singer live on her Eras Tour.
Moviegoers ran toward the tornadoes this weekend, propelling 'Twisters' to a blockbuster opening. The standalone sequel to the 1996 hit made US$80.5 million in ticket sales from 4,151 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
Ryanair said Monday that it expects airfares during the busy summer travel season to be 'materially lower' than last year as the low-cost carrier reported a plunge in profits.
Economists and market watchers are betting the Bank of Canada will deliver another interest rate cut this week amid mounting evidence that inflation is sustainably easing.
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
Barcelona will raise the tourist tax for cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours, the mayor said in an interview published on Sunday.
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
After tearful and shocking testimonies on Parliament Hill, and the admission there is a safe-sport crisis in Canada, how safer are athletes from abuse and maltreatment heading into the Paris Games?
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
Ottawa-born professional cyclist Derek Gee finished an impressive ninth overall and sixth place in the final stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Canadian pet owners visiting the United States will soon have to follow new rules, including requiring their dogs be microchipped.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake, B.C., where a wildfire burning within the community prompted tactical evacuations Sunday evening.
A motorcyclist who died following a collision with a Vancouver fire truck near Lost Lagoon on Saturday is being identified by his family.
A semi truck fire has shut down part of the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, B.C. on Sunday evening.
Workers are back on the job today at Ontario's main liquor retailer, but the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says stores won't be open for business until Tuesday.
Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a suspected impaired driver while walking on a sidewalk in Bowmanville on Sunday night.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
Five people were displaced by a house fire in the community of Deer Run on Sunday.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacing of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Two children were hospitalized after a crash in west Edmonton Sunday night.
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert, Alta., has died.
There is a "crisis situation" developing in child intervention services in Alberta that could put children at risk, and workers say it’s being created by a government hiring practice.
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
Police on Prince Edward Island are asking for the public’s help as they search for what they describe as a dangerous driver.
Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.
A Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges after trying to get a work truck out of a ditch in Atikokan, Ont.
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
The Junior Development Diving Nationals wrapped up on Sunday in Regina and the competition made quite a splash.
The Italian Air Force will fly over downtown Moose Jaw on Monday morning.
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after doubts were raised about his fitness for office. Soon after, he endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to take his place in the November election.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
Ornge air ambulance has taken one person to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Waterford.
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after doubts were raised about his fitness for office. Soon after, he endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to take his place in the November election.
Saskatoon residents woke up Sunday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility caused by wildfires raging across Saskatchewan.
RCMP and Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding the third suspect in Melissa Duquette's homicide.
On Sunday Saskatoon's Diefenbaker Park was the site of the NADGT Canada Premier, an amateur disc golf tournament.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
It was an alarming wake up call for some at Carol Campsite on Richard Lake in Sudbury on Monday after a camping trailer caught on fire.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is visiting northern Ontario next week with a stop in Kirkland Lake on Wednesday.
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
The 2024 Pride London Festival wrapped up on Sunday, with the highlight the three-day event being the annual parade.
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
Four drivers were arrested for impaired driving in Orillia over the weekend.
A crash between a pickup truck and a car left one man injured in Alliston.
Two men were arrested for impaired driving during one shift by Caledon Ontario Provincial Police.
According to police, there was no threat to public safety and people were being asked to avoid the area of Hope Hill at Riverside Kiwanis Park.
Windsor police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the area of Wyandotte Street east and Homedale Boulevard.
According to a statement from Plains Midstream Canada, the company was performing routine maintenance at the Windsor facility, which resulted in an unintended release of a small volume of mercaptan.
The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property
Several lightning-triggered wildfires have forced authorities in British Columbia to issue evacuation orders as the province's southern and eastern regions swelter in a heat wave.
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
A 29-year-old prohibited driver is facing a long list of charges after fleeing from police when confronted on a stolen motorcycle.
A 52-year-old man has been charged after a security guard in Sault Ste. Marie was attacked by a shoplifting suspect last week.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is visiting northern Ontario next week with a stop in Kirkland Lake on Wednesday.
Labrador City residents will soon be returning home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.