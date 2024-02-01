Federal ministers accuse Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of putting trans youth at risk

Canada's health and justice ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating they are looking at options for how to respond.

"I'm deeply disturbed. The decision that was made by Alberta places kids at risk," federal Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday. "Affirming gender, making sure that kids and families have the health care that they need on extremely sensitive issues, is so very important."

"I thought we were in place in this country, where we were moving past this. It's extremely dangerous to engage in this kind of thing, which is, I think, playing politics when you're talking about children's lives."

On Wednesday night, Smith released a seven-and-a-half-minute scripted social media video pre-positioning her plans to advance a series of changes around pronouns in schools and access to gender-affirming health care that go beyond what Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have put in place.

Framing the package in terms of "parental involvement" and "preserving choice," Smith's government is specifically seeking to:

Require parental notification and consent for students aged 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school, while for teens 16 and 17, the parents will be informed but do not need to consent;

Ban "top and bottom" gender-affirming surgeries for all Albertans ages 17 and under and ban hormone therapy for gender reassignment purposes for those aged 15 and under unless their treatment has already begun;

Require parental notification and an opt-in requirement when teachers intend to teach about LGBTQ2S+ issues such as gender and sexual identity; and

Implement restrictions around transgender females' participation in sport.

According to the Canadian Paediatric Society, "processes and age cut-offs for funding gender-affirming surgeries vary by province/territory in Canada," but generally, the kinds of surgical procedures Smith is seeking to restrict are rarely available to Canadians under the age of 18, following extensive medical and psychological consultation.

Asked to comment on Thursday morning during a press conference about new assisted dying legislation, Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani stopped short of committing to federal action, but both expressed their dismay.

"I'm a dad… parents have these conversations all the time with children. They need to be able to have those conversations with children," Virani said.

"I think actually targeting that small minority for some political purpose in Alberta, as it seems that the premier is doing, is not becoming of her office, and is in fact actually targeting and perhaps even demonizing those children. We're not talking about their exploration of their sexuality when we're banning kids from a school yard, from a playground, or from a sports team."

The health minister said his first move is going to be heading to Alberta to speak with his provincial counterpart Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, face-to-face.

"I want to talk through these issues. I want to see if we can find a solution through talking, to really understand what this is going to mean, and the devastation that it's going to bring, so that we can find an offering," Holland said. "So, that's my first priority is to try through communicating."

Court challenge? Too soon: Virani

The federal ministers' comments come after a barrage of reaction overnight from their cabinet colleagues, as well as LGBTQ2S+ advocates calling this proposed package "the most restrictive" and "dangerous" anti-trans policies in the country.

Though, while groups like Egale Canada and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association have indicated intent to pursue legal action "to protect rights and freedoms of trans and gender diverse people in the province," if needed, the federal government isn't crossing that bridge, yet.

"That is a completely speculative question," Virani said. "They've announced what they're thinking about doing, they've not tabled anything, there's no legislation. There's nothing to be taken to court, I'm not going to speculate."

An 'assault' on trans rights: advocate

During her video, Smith said that she accepts all transgender Albertans, and wants to eliminate the discrimination they face. Though, after discussions with her United Conservative Party caucus, she's decided that given the "often changing" emotions of Albertans aged 17 and younger, as premier she's "not comfortable" permitting "prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth, no matter how well intentioned."

Among the promises Smith has made, is to seek out specialized medical professionals to provide gender-affirming surgeries to adult Albertans, in Alberta. She's also vowed to "strictly" enforce child protection laws in cases where trans youth are rejected or abused by their parent.

"I understand how controversial and divisive discussions on topics of sexuality and gender can be, especially when those conversations involve children. I would therefore ask that as we work through implementing these policies, that we as adults in this province, do all we can to de-politicize the discussion and focus on the well being of the children involved," Smith said.

The premier expected to speak to media in Alberta on Thursday afternoon.

Fae Johnstone, executive director of the Society of Queer Momentum said what Smith has proposed is "an egregious assault on the rights and freedoms of vulnerable young people and their families."

"This is a government interfering ideologically, in the provision of evidence-based health care, and stopping families from helping their kids access life-saving services that those young people need and deserve."

In an interview on CTV News Channel, Johnstone cautioned that if implemented, Smith's suite of measures could send trans and gender-diverse students back into the closet, or force them to come out before they know they'll be supported at home.

"We recognize that health interventions are not an option for every child, but they are necessary for some and it is irresponsible for a government to get between that young person, their family, and their provider."

NDP reacts, Conservatives yet to

Alberta Official Opposition Leader Rachel Notley held a press conference in Ottawa alongside federal NDP MPs on Thursday afternoon to respond to Smith's "policy and guidelines aimed at dismantling the human rights of transgender Albertans."

"Smith's new policy represents government interference in what should be a collaborative and private decision between parents, their child, and their doctor," Notley said, adding that this move is "designed to further divide those who have been subjected to misinformation and conspiracy theories."

Last September, at the federal Conservative convention in Quebec City, delegates voted to include a pair of policies in the party's playbook that would restrict gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth and oppose the inclusion of trans women in women's spaces, such as on sports teams and in bathrooms.

To date, Poilievre has not said whether these are policies he'd campaign on, or would be pursued by a prospective federal Conservative government.

CTV News has reached out to the Official Opposition leader's office for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…