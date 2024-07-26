Sports

    • Suspected train sabotage, bad weather dampen spirits ahead of Paris opening ceremony

    A technician drives in a cart by reproductions of artworks decorating the banks of the River Seine, the day before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A technician drives in a cart by reproductions of artworks decorating the banks of the River Seine, the day before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    The Paris Olympics are getting off to a rough start, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network.

    Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the disruption of France’s rail network on the eve of the Olympics had "a clear objective" of blocking the high-speed train network.

    Overcast skies over Paris further dampened the mood, with a rainy forecast for the French capital ahead of its sprawling, ambitious opening ceremony.

    Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine, passing landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame.

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron, both Olympic gold medallists, will carry the Canadian flag and lead the Maple Leaf contingent in the floating parade.

    About 6,800 athletes will travel on over 90 boats along the six-kilometre route.

    Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the riverbanks.

    Pop singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, who are both in Paris, are rumoured to be performing.

    — With files from The Associated Press

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

