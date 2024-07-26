Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day

Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue where some of our clients’ inbound payments, including direct deposits and cheque deposits, are not being applied to their accounts," a representative for the bank told CTVNews.ca, in an emailed statement and in a post to X.

"We are actively working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Third-party website DownDetector showed a surge in outage reports beginning overnight Friday, rising to roughly 5,000 by 9 a.m. from near zero the day prior. As of shortly after 10:30 a.m. ET, 89 per cent of issue reports were labelled under “deposits.”

On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

"We are aware of the issue, and teams are actively working to resolve the concerns," it said.

"We anticipate the problem to be resolved shortly."

This is a developing story. More to come.