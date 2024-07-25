Walmart Canada raises hourly store wages for about 40,000 workers

'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Walmart Canada said on Thursday it has invested $53 million to increase hourly wages for about 40,000 of its store associates earlier this month.
The move comes at a time when Walmart has been increasing investments over the last few months for its U.S. store workers to retain more employees.
The retailer raised the annual average salary and bonus for its U.S. store managers from Feb. 1.
The company said in June it would pay bonuses to its U.S. hourly store workers, including those at its pharmacy and Vision Center stores, a move that could boost wages for 700,000 of its front-line staff.
Canada's inflation has been easing, with the annual inflation rate slowing more than expected in June, while its unemployment rate rose to a 29-month high, highlighting that people might be losing jobs as the labor market struggles to absorb a rapidly swelling population.
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide and employs more than 100,000 associates.
The company is also investing in digital handheld devices for store associates that will help them look up items faster, it said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for comments he made in his past about women without children.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
'Skibidi Toilet' is already an internet sensation and now its about to get even more exposure after the YouTube series is being developed for TV and film, according to a report by Variety.
French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla will be allowed to participate in the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics wearing a cap to cover her hair, an agreement reached with the French Olympic Committee after Sylla said she was barred because of her hijab.
A former PepsiCo executive is suing the company, saying it destroyed his career after questioning his claim that he invented the popular flavor of Cheetos snacks.
As an out-of-control wildfire roared through Alberta’s famed Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday, many are fearing the worst as officials warned of 'significant loss' within the area.
The Town of Golden, B.C., says a nearby wildfire burning south of the community crossed the Columbia River and has destroyed "several structures."
Officials with Banff National Park say a wildfire burning south of Hector Lake hasn't grown since it was first reported on Wednesday.
Princess Diana's letters to her family's former housekeeper are going on sale, providing an 'insight' into her life behind closed doors, including wedding preparations to the then-Prince Charles, and details of Prince Harry and Prince William’s childhood relationship.
Former first lady Melania Trump has a memoir coming out this fall, 'Melania,' billed by her office as 'a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.' It's the first memoir by Trump, who has been mostly absent as her husband, former U.S. President Donald Trump, seeks to return to the White House.
Vice President Kamala Harris told Republicans to "bring it on" in what she described as a "fight for our most fundamental freedoms" as she spoke to the American Federation of Teachers on Thursday.
A court in Moscow on Thursday ordered the head of a Defence Ministry's construction division to be detained for two months on suspicion of abuse of power, Russian news agencies reported, the latest in a series of arrests of high-ranking ministry officials this year.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Prince Harry, speaking in clips published on Wednesday from a new documentary, said his legal battles with Britain's tabloid press have contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the Royal Family.
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, will head the UN's Economic and Social Council.
The federal government has reached a $147-million settlement with a First Nation in British Columbia over a dispute about water rights that dates back to the late 1800s.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.
As more West Nile Virus cases are being reported in North Texas, a 15-year survivor of the severe neuroinvasive form of the virus is sharing his harrowing experience from late August 2009.
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital's emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Vancouver-area acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.
A man who officials say worked for one of North Korea’s military intelligence agencies has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to hack American health care providers, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Ryan Reynolds may be from Vancouver, but the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star is making no secret of his love for Toronto.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a pair of class-action lawsuits regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
A former PepsiCo executive is suing the company, saying it destroyed his career after questioning his claim that he invented the popular flavor of Cheetos snacks.
The party of the century was held Tuesday in Wilmot, N.S., as the community gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Tom Franklin.
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
The Canadian women's soccer team is opening the Paris Games with a 2-1 victory over New Zealand.
Workers went on strike Thursday at the five-star hotel in Paris where members of the International Olympic Committee are staying, walking out just a day before the opening ceremony of the Games.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have released video of a person of interest who investigators are working to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in her home over the weekend.
Metro Vancouver's regional transit authority is warning it will have to reduce bus service by half if a $600-million annual funding gap is not filled by next year.
Toronto police have now identified the two victims killed in a quadruple shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say. Police say that the female cyclist was travelling westbound in a bike lane and at one point exited the bike lane and continued their journey in the same direction. They were then struck by the dump truck which was also headed westbound, police say.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open for the next 48 hours.
Officials with Banff National Park say a wildfire burning south of Hector Lake hasn't grown since it was first reported on Wednesday.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a tornado touched down near Perth, Ont. Wednesday night, as a series of severe storms moved across eastern Ontario.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
A 38-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing in Ottawa's east end.
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
A nursing student has pleaded guilty to making fake COVID-19 vaccination records, Quebec's anti-corruption unit said Thursday.
Maude Charron will carry the Canadian flag during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The athlete from Rimouski will also be defending her Olympic gold medal in weightlifting.
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.
New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the devastating wildfires and deadly flooding that plagued Nova Scotia last year have resulted in $490 million in insured losses.
Two doctors on the frontline of Manitoba's COVID-19 fight, a long-serving MLA and the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are all receiving Manitoba's highest honour Thursday afternoon.
A saving grace for a dwindling Winnipeg church has come in the form of Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman and Juno-award-winning folk duo The Brothers Landreth.
It's going to be hot in southern Manitoba over the next few days and Environment and Climate Change Canada is telling people to be prepared.
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
Ahead of the official release of Marvel Studio's Deadpool and Wolverine, CTV News caught up with comic book aficionados here in Saskatchewan – to explore why the “Regeneratin' Degenerate" is beloved in the province.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have arrested three males, including one teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting on Wednesday night that left multiple people injured.
Patients at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre got a special treat, when Steven Lorentz stopped by the Stanley Cup.
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is renewing calls for information in the disappearance of Robert Wiggins 44 years ago.
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
A 31-year-old man from Saskatoon is facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to a fatal shooting in December 2023.
An employee operating a piece of equipment in an open pit was killed Wednesday at New Gold's gold mine in Rainy River.
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
If you recently received a text warning about an overdue parking ticket in Greater Sudbury, it's fake.
On July 16, police from the guns and gangs section arrested two people after using warrants on two vehicles and a home in Eclipse Walk.
On Wednesday, officers were told the suspect wanted in relation to Tuesday's incident may be in the 500 block of Ridout Street near Dufferin Avenue.
The MAGNETOM Free.Max 0.55T MRI has a lower-strength magnet, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a larger opening for patients, and a dedicated focus on serving less urgent cases, will help reduce wait times for patients while promoting inclusive care.
Four vehicles sustained damage while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil Thursday morning after a wheel came loose.
Trees have been planted along a road extension in Barrie aimed at improving traffic flow through the city's south end.
Some residential roads are getting a facelift.
Ontario Provincial Police officers are now the highest paid in the province, their union says, after they ratified a four-year deal last week.
There has been an increase in violent crime investigated by Windsor police, according the 2023 Crime Severity Index released by Statistics Canada.
The southern resident killer whale known as Tahlequah captured global sympathy in 2018 when she pushed the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks in waters off British Columbia's south coast.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
To break down barriers, an adaptive water skiing clinic was held for those with mental and physical disabilities on Tuesday evening...
In a heated courtroom exchange, a man accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 Coutts, Alta., blockade rejected accusations he and others brought weapons and body armour to the barricade to start a war.
A Sudbury man who works for Laurentian University as an accessibility advisor is headed to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympics in men's boccia.
A Sault Ste. Marie attorney who has been practising law in Ontario for 22 years has been appointed as a judge in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.