Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement today, saying Canada is extending its foreign homebuyer ban up until 2027.
Under the ban, which first came into effect in 2023, non-Canadian people, including permanent residents, and commercial enterprises are prevented from buying homes here.
Freeland issued a statement saying the extension will ensure houses are used for homes for Canadians and families and do not become a speculative financial asset class.
She says the government plans to use all tools possible to make homes more affordable across Canada.
The initial foreign homebuyer ban was set to expire on Jan. 1, 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the U.S. and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Air Canada's first female pilot recalls sector's sexist hurdles on route to success
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
TIMELINE How a 25-year-old created a crypto kingdom before it came crashing down
Here’s a look at how the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' came crashing down.
Far-right Israeli minister's criticism of Biden sparks anger at a sensitive time for U.S. ties
Criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden by a far-right minister in Israel's government who said Donald Trump would allow more freedom to fight Hamas sparked outrage there on Sunday, highlighting the sensitivity of relations as Washington provides key support for the offensive against the militants in Gaza.
Canada
-
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
-
W5
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
-
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
'Fewer and milder' tornadoes in Canada in 2023: Northern Tornadoes Project
With a total of 86 recorded tornadoes, 2023 was a quieter year across Canada following a record-breaking 2022, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project — but 2023 wasn't without its notable twisters.
-
Cancellations and closures amid heavy snowfall in the Maritimes
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
World
-
How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP's dominant front-runner
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
-
Biden sets sights on Las Vegas days before Nevada's primary. He's also got November on his mind.
U.S. President Joe Biden 's latest campaign swing is taking him across the country to Nevada, where the 'first-in-the-West' primaries are under way with early and absentee voting. But the Democrat and his team are also using the visit to shore up support for the general election in November.
-
Far-right Israeli minister's criticism of Biden sparks anger at a sensitive time for U.S. ties
Criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden by a far-right minister in Israel's government who said Donald Trump would allow more freedom to fight Hamas sparked outrage there on Sunday, highlighting the sensitivity of relations as Washington provides key support for the offensive against the militants in Gaza.
-
At least 28 people died when shelling hit a bakery in Russian-occupied Ukraine
Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.
-
Shrinking international aid and enduring conflict compound earthquake misery for Syrians one year on
For its survivors in Syria, the massive earthquake that ripped through the country a year ago compounded already rampant poverty, destroyed hospitals and electrical and water systems, and forced many Syrians already displaced by war to move into tented settlements.
-
El Salvador votes in presidential election that the 'world's coolest dictator' has clear path to win
Salvadorans are voting Sunday in presidential and legislative elections that experts say are largely about the tradeoff between security and democracy—with soaring approval ratings and virtually no competition, Nayib Bukele is almost certainly headed for a second term as president.
Politics
-
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
-
New AFN chief looks to turn page with Pierre Poilievre from Harper-era tensions
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
-
Ukrainian foreign minister will be 'more than happy' if war is won this year
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
Health
-
Risk of dementia nearly three times higher one year after stroke: study
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
-
N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction after staying at shelter
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
-
Hundreds gather to question P.E.I. health minister on ICU closure
Hundreds of people from across Prince Edward Island packed into a Summerside convention room Thursday night to express their concerns over the state of critical care at the Prince County Hospital and, by extension, the state of island health care as a whole.
Sci-Tech
-
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
-
Why Apple is pushing the term 'spatial computing' along with its new Vision Pro headset
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
-
Ex-CIA computer engineer gets 40 years in prison for giving spy agency hacking secrets to WikiLeaks
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
Entertainment
-
Allison Russell, Drake and sound mixer Serban Ghenea lead Canadian Grammy contenders
Folk singer Allison Russell and rapper Drake head to the Grammy Awards today as two of the leading Canadian contenders.
-
Marvel's 'What if...?' episode puts spotlight on Indigenous language and culture
An episode of Marvel's "What if...?" - 'What if Kahhori Reshaped the World' - reimagines Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) history while using the Indigenous language of the area spoken by actors from Kahnawake.
-
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
Business
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
Air Canada's first female pilot recalls sector's sexist hurdles on route to success
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
-
23andMe is low on cash and its stock is worth pennies. The CEO wants another chance
Just three years ago, DNA testing company 23andMe was the golden child of Wall Street and Silicon Valley. Today, the firm is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq.
Lifestyle
-
Groundhog Day: Spring predictions from furry forecasters across the country
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
-
Unique doggy dating service gives shelter dogs a chance to shine
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
-
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Sports
-
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
-
PSG and Real Madrid yet to comment on whether Kylian Mbappe has decided to join Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid did not comment Saturday on the latest media speculation saying star forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG for Madrid next season.
-
Canada takes gold at Four Continents skating championship
Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps held on the to their lead from the short program to win the gold medal at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
-
Tesla ordered to pay US$1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.