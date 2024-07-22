Defamation suit against Fox News by head of dismantled disinformation board tossed by federal judge

2nd woman found dead in English Bay: Vancouver police
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body was found near Vancouver's shoreline Monday.
A defamation suit against Fox News by a government official who served on a short-lived U.S. government media disinformation board was dismissed Monday by a federal judge.
The lawsuit from Nina Jankowicz alleged that Fox News had defamed her on numerous occasions, leading to waves of online attacks and threats of violence after the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board, where she served as a director.
In May of 2022, just weeks after its launch, the Department of Homeland Security paused the board’s work and accepted Jankowicz's resignation. The board was officially dissolved and its charter rescinded in August of that same year.
In rejecting Jankowicz's claims, the judge said that 36 of the 37 statements made on Fox News programs were about the disinformation board and not Jankowicz. The judge ruled that the remaining statement — which was also a reference to the board and not Jankowicz, despite showing an image of her as it was said — was not disinformation because it was a factual statement that matched the wording in the board's own charter describing its purpose.
“This was a politically motivated lawsuit aimed at silencing free speech and we are pleased with the court’s decision to protect the First Amendment,” Fox News said.
The disinformation board was launched by the Department of Homeland Security in an effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Dozens of Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits took to social media immediately after the board's launch, calling for it to be disbanded. They described the board as an Orwellian body that could be used to suppress free speech.
In April of last year, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly US$800 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election.
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body was found near Vancouver's shoreline Monday.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Canadian athletes attempting to reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will also be looking fashionable for the entire world to see.
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
A Toronto woman who allegedly took 'intimate' photos of an individual who was getting a massage has been charged with voyeurism, police say.
No one knows the importance of selecting the right running mate better than Vice President Kamala Harris.
U.S. President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris as his possible replacement stirred excitement among Democrats, but one analyst has concerns about what a potential Harris presidency would mean for Canada.
If you're trying to get up to speed on Vice President Kamala Harris' swift emergence as Democrats' possible nominee this fall, you really need to know your memes.
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body was found near Vancouver's shoreline Monday.
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
Traffic on Highway 19 in Inverness County, Cape Breton has returned to normal, but the community remains in mourning following a collision that claimed the lives of three people, including two youths from the area.
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
A gasoline spill in Nunavut prompted what some officials characterized as an evacuation, although the territory's government says no evacuation was ordered.
A Missouri judge on Monday overturned the conviction of Christopher Dunn, who has spent more than 30 years in prison for a killing he has long contended he didn’t commit.
U.S. President Joe Biden's 'symptoms have almost resolved completely' from COVID-19, according to his physician, as the president on Monday remained out of public view for the fifth straight day.
If you're trying to get up to speed on Vice President Kamala Harris' swift emergence as Democrats' possible nominee this fall, you really need to know your memes.
Body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who had called 911 for help, was released publicly Monday in a case that has led to murder charges against a deputy.
A court has convicted Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, of spreading false information about the Russian army and sentenced her to 6 1/2 years in prison after a secret trial, court records and officials said Monday.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Monday at a White House celebration with the NCAA championship teams, her first appearance since President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the race.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
Google is planning to keep third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, it said on Monday, after years of pledging to phase out the tiny packets of code meant to track users on the internet.
Cybercriminals are already capitalizing on the chaos from Friday’s massive global tech outage by promoting fake websites filled with malicious software designed to compromise unsuspecting victims.
Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend.
If you're trying to get up to speed on Vice President Kamala Harris' swift emergence as Democrats' possible nominee this fall, you really need to know your memes.
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
Movie stars Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Will Ferrell, as well as music superstars Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the celebrities expected to walk the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, a year after Hollywood strikes muted last year's event.
Are you one of the many Canadians struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments and trying to keep their home? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Millions of computers went offline around the world on Friday after a faulty CrowdStrike software update impacted airlines, hospitals, banks and broadcasters. Cyber experts say Canada failed in its response compared to other countries, showing it's vulnerable and ill-prepared for future attacks.
Canadian National Railway Co. has been ordered to pay $8 million in fines for environmental offences related to two 2015 train derailments.
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
Barcelona will raise the tourist tax for cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours, the mayor said in an interview published on Sunday.
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Canadian athletes attempting to reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will also be looking fashionable for the entire world to see.
Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills.
After tearful and shocking testimonies on Parliament Hill, and the admission there is a safe-sport crisis in Canada, how safer are athletes from abuse and maltreatment heading into the Paris Games?
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body was found near Vancouver's shoreline Monday.
Environment Canada is warning about possible tornados in British Columbia's central Interior, where severe thunderstorms could also bring heavy rain and hailstones the size of nickels.
A brief but significant power outage in Richmond Monday afternoon was caused by a bird colliding with a wire, according to BC Hydro.
There are renewed calls for the city to work toward building a bridge to the Toronto Islands following a weekend which saw lengthy lineups to access Toronto's aging ferry fleet.
Louis March, a long-time Toronto community leader, youth mentor, and well-known anti-gun violence advocate, has died.
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
Calgary police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting in the community of Vista Heights over the weekend.
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
Calgary police are investigating after a teen skateboarder was hit by a pick-up truck in the southeast community of Forest Lawn and later died from his injuries.
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 'due to a personal matter.'
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says there is a link between a recent homicide in the city and a shooting at a wedding last fall that claimed the lives of two men who police said were not intended targets.
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
The past week has been the hottest stretch of weather on record for the City of Edmonton.
The man charged in the death of a St. Albert teenager has a criminal past.
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
A 14-year-old male died in a motorcycle crash in Murray River, P.E.I., on Saturday.
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a 75-year-old man who was last seen in a boat Monday afternoon.
Residents in a south-Winnipeg neighbourhood are ready to take matters into their own hands following a rash of car break-ins late last week.
Now there is a plan to put the Rubin Block to use once again. Fisher River Cree Nation has purchased the building for housing. It will have 13 units of one, two, three, and four-bedroom suites for families.
The Manitoba government is dealing with another discovery of zebra mussels.
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
A Court of King's Bench judge has dismissed a challenge of Regina's new ward boundaries.
A funeral date has been set for Isabella Thomson – the social media starlet who compelled millions with her medical journey.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital are planning a new joint acute care hospital at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park (R+T Park).
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
Wildfires burning in northern Saskatchewan and northern Alberta continue to cause issues in Saskatoon on Monday.
Neighbours of a multi-unit apartment building turned drug house in Timmins said they were happy to see it demolished Monday.
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
A Sudbury woman is sharing her difficulties accessing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in northern Ontario.
A former London Health Sciences Centre board member and legacy donor is expressing his dismay with the current state of financial affairs at the institution, and he’s putting his money where is mouth is.
Lambton Shores Fire Department was on the scene of a field fire over the weekend – with a large section of agricultural land scorched as a result of the blaze.
St. Thomas police have taken a man into custody in relation to an assault investigation. The area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street was closed for about 4.5 hours while police tried to get a man off the roof of a home.
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Fire services were busy Monday afternoon battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Church Street.
Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan will return to Casino Rama this fall during the Canadian leg of her latest tour.
The Windsor Police Service has issued a warrant for a man wanted on numerous charges.
It’s an electrifying two weeks for watchers of the U.S. presidential race – especially for the thousands of Windsor residents eligible to vote stateside in November.
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire that sparked in the Sooke Potholes Regional Park on Vancouver Island Monday afternoon.
More aggressive fire behaviour is expected Monday on the Shetland Creek Wildfire, which has destroyed structures, forced evacuations and led to the closure of a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in south-central B.C.
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
After a wetter-than-usual spring, wildfire season is starting to kick into high gear.
To maintain a healthy ecosystem in the Beaver Mines area, Calgary Wildlife rehabilitated and released a two-year-old female beaver Monday morning.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
As the dog days of summer push on, Lifesaving Society Ontario has designated this week National Drowning Prevention Week.
Members of CUPE Local 894 who work at the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie have voted in favour of a strike to back their contract demands and are scheduled to hit the picket lines July 26.
An 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after a dispute between two people ended with a knife attack in Sault Ste. Marie.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.