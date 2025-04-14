ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals’ lead now seven points over Conservatives on Day 23: Nanos

By Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Singh says he is the right person to lead the NDP

Singh says he is the right person to lead the NDP

CTV QP: Nik Nanos breaks down latest election polling

CTV QP: Nik Nanos breaks down latest election polling

A ‘significant’ week of campaigning ahead as debates set to begin

A ‘significant’ week of campaigning ahead as debates set to begin



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.