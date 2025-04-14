ADVERTISEMENT

New York City’s mayor visits the Dominican Republic after the deadly nightclub roof collapse

By The Associated Press

Published

New York Mayor Eric Adams, accompanied by Dominican authorities, speaks to the press in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, April 14, 2025, upon arrival to pay his respects to those who died at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)


















