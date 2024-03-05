Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney

A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal.

Mulroney died Feb. 29 at a Florida hospital following a recent fall at his Palm Beach home. He was 84.

Parliamentarians will pay tribute to Mulroney in the House of Commons on March 18.

His casket will lie in state in Ottawa and lie in repose in Montreal before the funeral.

Mulroney was Canada's 18th prime minister, serving nearly nine years between 1984 and 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.