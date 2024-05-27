'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or "scabs" during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
MPs from all parties voted in favour of the so-called "anti-scab" legislation, seeing it pass 316-0.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled the labour legislation in November 2023, satisfying a commitment under the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
Unveiling Bill C-58 – backed by MPs and union representatives – the minister framed the move as "the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades," and braced for resistance from the Conservatives that did not materialize.
On Monday, O'Regan welcomed the all-party backing.
"It's not necessary, but I think on historic legislation like this, it's certainly very, very welcome," he said. "And I think it is a real message to workers right across this country, that they are valued and that parliamentarians have heard them."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet cast their votes "yea" virtually, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh voted in-favour, in-person.
The legislation is set to apply to an estimated one million employees, working for approximately 22,350 federally regulated employers, excluding the public service.
The legislation allows for an exemption where replacement workers can do the work of union members during work stoppages, in cases where there are threats to health and safety, or serious environmental or property damage that could not be managed by the existing workforce.
Singh, who credits his party for forcing the Liberals to advance these "historic" protections for unionized jobs after a "decades-long fight," celebrated the forthcoming passage before question period on Monday.
"With the incredible work of union leaders, of union activists, of workers, with the work of New Democrats who've been championing this for over 15 years … we can say today we will finally pass a law that will once and for all ban scab workers at the federal level," Singh said.
His intention is to next turn attention on the provinces and territories, in hopes those that don't already have comparable protections advance similar legislation to ban scab workers "at every level across this country." This is an effort O'Regan said he's already started.
The Liberals and New Democrats framed the Conservatives' position on Bill C-58 as a test of whether Poilievre was genuinely fighting to be an advocate for workers' rights.
In February – after being accused of trying to distract from stating their position on the legislation – the Conservatives joined the other parties in voting to support the bill in principle, seeing it unanimously pass on to committee for further study.
MPs who scrutinized the legislation and heard from stakeholders did pass a series of amendments to the bill earlier this month. Among the changes made was to prohibit employees from another workplace, volunteers, or students from being used as replacement workers.
Monday's vote comes as union leaders and labour groups voice caution about Poilievre's working class rhetoric, citing his past voting record on back-to-work legislation and other failed anti-scab bills.
Among those who have questioned Poilievre's commitment to Canadian workers is Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske.
Accompanying Singh to herald the then-anticipated passage of the bill on Monday, Bruske didn't mention the Official Opposition leader in her remarks, but thanked Minister O'Regan and the NDP for getting the legislation over the finish line.
"It's incredibly important that we level the playing field at the bargaining table. And this legislation does exactly that," she said. "No worker in Canada should ever have to worry about their job being replaced by a replacement worker. That is not fair. That is not right."
Trudeau recently touted his government's work on this policy as part of a speech to one of the largest unions in North America, during a trip to Philadelphia, casting himself as a champion of the working class while seeking to draw contrast with the Conservatives.
The Liberals had stated Bill C-58 was among their priority pieces of legislation to pass the House before the summer hiatus. The bill will now undergo a second round of scrutiny in the Senate.
Should the legislation receive royal assent, it is expected to take 12 months to see the suite of new protections and related procedures come into force, instead of the initially proposed 18 months, due to one of the committee reforms made to the bill.
It was a reform O'Regan said he pushed for after hearing the groups that'll be stickhandling much of the new regime, such as the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and the Canada Industrial Relations Board, could be ready in less time.
"The last thing that I wanted was to fundamentally change how negotiating in the federal sector takes place and then not have the resources or the ability there to make sure that we see it through," the minister said, vowing adequate funding to enact the new "anti-scab" provisions.
Once law, any contravention from federal employers could be punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 per day.
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
-
'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
