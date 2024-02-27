Conservatives vote in favour of Liberal government bill banning replacement workers
Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.
It's the first time Pierre Poilievre's party has taken a public position on the legislation.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said before the vote that it would be a test of whether or not the Tories truly support labour rights.
Some union leaders have cautioned their members in recent months about supporting Poilievre, saying he borrows the language of the working class but represents a threat to workers.
The House of Commons voted unanimously this afternoon to send the bill to a committee for further study.
The legislation advances policy the NDP included in their political pact with the governing Liberals.
Vote result: Bill #C58 was adopted at 2nd reading and referred to the #HUMA committee. #cdnpoli— In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) February 27, 2024
Yeas: 318 ✅
Nays: 0❌ pic.twitter.com/5pSnKK4AlQ
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.
