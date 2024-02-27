Politics

    • Conservatives vote in favour of Liberal government bill banning replacement workers

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.

    It's the first time Pierre Poilievre's party has taken a public position on the legislation.

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said before the vote that it would be a test of whether or not the Tories truly support labour rights.

    Some union leaders have cautioned their members in recent months about supporting Poilievre, saying he borrows the language of the working class but represents a threat to workers.

    The House of Commons voted unanimously this afternoon to send the bill to a committee for further study.

    The legislation advances policy the NDP included in their political pact with the governing Liberals.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • The world's smallest flag carrier airlines

      But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.

    • Here's how to really stretch out on the couch

      After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News