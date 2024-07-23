World

Surprise blast of rock, water and steam sends dozens running for safety in Yellowstone

In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Basin boardwalks after a hydrothermal explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (National Park Service via AP) In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Basin boardwalks after a hydrothermal explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (National Park Service via AP)
Share
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) -

A surprise eruption that shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt dozens of feet into the sky Tuesday sent people running for safety in Yellowstone National Park.

The hydrothermal explosion happened around 10 a.m. in Biscuit Basin, a collection of hot springs a couple miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the famous Old Faithful Geyser.

Video posted online showed a couple dozen people watching from a boardwalk as the eruption sprayed and grew in front of them. As water and debris began to fall, they ran to keep clear, some yelling “Back up!" and “Holy cow!” People then turned to watch the spectacle under a huge cloud of steam.

The eruption damaged the boardwalk, an elevated wooden walkway that keeps people off Yellowstone's fragile and often dangerous geothermal areas. Photos and video of the aftermath showed damaged guardrails and boards covered in rock and silt near muddy pools.

No injuries were reported, but the Biscuit Basin area was closed for visitor safety, according to a U.S. Geological Survey statement.

A hydrothermal explosion happens when water suddenly flashes to steam underground. Such blasts are relatively common in Yellowstone.

Similar blasts have happened in Biscuit Basin in 2009, 1991 and after the magnitude 7.2 Hebgen Lake earthquake 40 miles (64 kilometers) away in 1959.

In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park in 2009.Dramatic as it was, the latest was on the small side, according to the statement.

Scientists theorize that a series of hydrothermal explosions created Mary Bay on the northeastern side of Yellowstone Lake some 13,800 years ago. At 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) wide, Mary Bay is the world's largest known hydrothermal explosion crater.

Yellowstone is centered on a huge, dormant volcano. The hydrothermal explosion did not indicate new activity within the volcanic system, which remains at normal levels, according to the Geological Survey.

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News