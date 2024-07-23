Canada

    • One of Canada's new navy ships stopped in Hawaii after taking on water

    People walk on a pier past the HMCS Max Bernays ahead of a commissioning ceremony for the ship with Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, as part of Fleet Week in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) People walk on a pier past the HMCS Max Bernays ahead of a commissioning ceremony for the ship with Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, as part of Fleet Week in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    One of the country's newest navy ships is tied up in a U.S. port after it took on 20,000 litres of water because of a leak.

    HMCS Max Bernays is one of Canada's new Arctic and offshore patrol ships, built in Halifax by Irving Shipyards. 

    It was taking part in an international exercise called the Rim of the Pacific Exercise when the incident happened July 12. 

    A Defence Department spokesperson said a valve and pump in one of the ship's seawater cooling systems was leaking for about half an hour. 

    It's not clear how long the repairs will take, and the navy is still trying to determine if the other seawater cooling system is affected. 

    The ship, delivered to the navy in late 2022, is one of three vessels sent to support Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy this spring.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024

