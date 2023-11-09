Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new "anti-scab" provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
The bill, entitled "An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012" seeks to ban the use of replacement workers or "scabs" when a union employer in a federally-regulated industry has locked out employees or is in the midst of a strike.
The changes would also prohibit employers from using new hires, contractors or employees in the same bargaining unit from doing the work of union members during these work stoppages.
The legislation allows for an exemption in cases where there are threats to health and safety, or serious environmental or property damage that could not be managed by the existing workforce.
And, should a union believe an employer is using replacement workers in ways that go beyond these special circumstances, they can file a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), which would then investigate.
Once law, any contravention from federal employers could be punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 per day.
"I've spent a lot of time around the bargaining table over these past two years. It is hard work, and it is tense, and it is messy. And it works," O'Regan said, speaking about the legislation outside of the House of Commons.
"And when we say the best deals are made at the table, we mean it. So, today is about keeping parties focused on the table, and providing more stability and certainty for the economy."
The bill also fulfills a 2021 Liberal election commitment. The last Liberal platform pledged to "create a fairer collective bargaining process by introducing legislation to prohibit the use of replacement workers."
Officials providing a technical briefing to reporters about the substance of the 12-page bill said the legislation will cover approximately one million employees, working for approximately 22,350 employers in industries such as air and rail transportation, banking, telecommunications, broadcasting, as well as postal and courier services. It will not apply to the federal public service.
Of the employers that fall under this legislation, approximately 34 per cent are unionized or covered by a collective agreement.
Ahead of Bill C-58's tabling, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a press conference in the West Block foyer, touting the pressure his party put on the government to advance these "historic" protections for unionized jobs, which he said would empower workers when demanding better wages and working conditions.
"After decades of battle, after decades of fighting, we are finally going to see a government bill that we forced to make happen, that's going to ban scab workers in our country," Singh said, backed by his caucus and labour representatives, while already pledging to push amendments to strengthen the bill.
Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske told reporters Thursday that the bill "will greatly help bring fairness to workplaces right across Canada," by rebalancing the scales during strikes by preventing employers from using scab labour to undermine the collective bargaining process.
While Bruske said Bill C-58 will "lead to less labour disruptions, fewer work stoppages," and likely result in "swifter negotiations," the legislation should be amended to ensure the protections are urgently brought into force upon passage, rather than the currently prescribed 18 months post-royal assent.
According to one of the government officials speaking with reporters on a not-for-attribution basis, this amount of time post-passage is needed because stakeholders need time to prepare for these significant changes, from unions adjusting their negotiating strategies, to the CIRB putting the requisite resources, procedures and processes in place.
According to the terms of their two-party arrangement, the bill only needed to be tabled in the House of Commons this year, and not necessarily passed, which may take some time given what the NDP anticipates will be resistance from the Conservatives.
This is a developing story, check back for updates…
