Health

    • LTC homes must prioritize residents' mental health, treat disorders: standards group

    A resident sits in his room at a long-term care home in Laval, Que., Friday, February 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A resident sits in his room at a long-term care home in Laval, Que., Friday, February 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    A Canadian organization that develops quality and safety standards says long-term care homes need to focus more on supporting their residents' mental health.

    The CSA Group's recommendations released today outline ways to promote mental well-being for all residents while also screening and providing treatment for dementia, depression and other mental disorders.

    Geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Julia Kirkham says mental health has not been prioritized in long-term care and assisted living facilities, where most incoming residents are more worried that they will be miserable than they are about breaking a hip.

    The recommendations include making long-term care environments more home-like, using less institutional lighting, decorating with artwork and ensuring access to outdoor spaces.

    They say LTC homes should promote social interaction, provide recreational programs and ensure access to technology for online entertainment and activities.

    The standard also calls for giving long-term care workers time to develop meaningful relationships with residents and their family members.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

    Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News