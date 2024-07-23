LTC homes must prioritize residents' mental health, treat disorders: standards group

A Canadian organization that develops quality and safety standards says long-term care homes need to focus more on supporting their residents' mental health.

The CSA Group's recommendations released today outline ways to promote mental well-being for all residents while also screening and providing treatment for dementia, depression and other mental disorders.

Geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Julia Kirkham says mental health has not been prioritized in long-term care and assisted living facilities, where most incoming residents are more worried that they will be miserable than they are about breaking a hip.

The recommendations include making long-term care environments more home-like, using less institutional lighting, decorating with artwork and ensuring access to outdoor spaces.

They say LTC homes should promote social interaction, provide recreational programs and ensure access to technology for online entertainment and activities.

The standard also calls for giving long-term care workers time to develop meaningful relationships with residents and their family members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.