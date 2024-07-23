Entertainment

    • Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers at the Paris Olympics

    Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 26. (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports / Reuters via CNN Newsource) Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 26. (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports / Reuters via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.

    Snoop Dogg, whose full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will carry the torch through the neighbourhood of Saint-Denis, according to the town’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin.

    Hanotin said that Saint-Denis is the final stop of the Olympic flame’s journey before it reaches the Eiffel Tower.

    Snoop Dogg has already arrived in Paris, tweeting a photo on Tuesday of himself in the Olympic host city with the caption: “U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg.”

    The rapper will also be involved in NBCUniversal’s coverage, with an NBC statement last December outlining that he will provide “regular reports” and “explore the city’s iconic landmarks” for the network’s prime time shows on NBC and Peacock.

    “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop Dogg said in the December NBC statement.

    He also made an appearance at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month, running a 200-meter exhibition race in 34.44 seconds.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News