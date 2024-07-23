Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

It can be easy to take local laws and prohibitions — or the lack of them — for granted living in a country like Canada.

It's safe to criticize the government, people don't go to jail anymore for smoking cannabis and whether you choose to leave your house in your favourite camouflage pants is up to you, not law enforcement.

That said, there are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could get Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful.

Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

Thailand

E-cigarettes, e-baraku, vaping devices and refills are illegal in Thailand. Smoking on some beaches is also illegal.

Travel without carrying identification is illegal, so travellers should always carry a photocopy of their passport and a Thai visa or entry stamp.

Aerial view of the Tonsai Village on Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. (Pexels/Dan Voican)

It's also illegal to say anything offensive or insulting about the king or the royal family, including online, and doing so can result in criminal prosecution and lengthy prison sentences, warns Global Affairs Canada.

Penalties for drug offences in Thailand are severe, and can include the death penalty.

Spain

In Barcelona, you could be fined up to €300 (around C$450) for spitting or urinating in public, and up to €500 (around $750) for throwing an empty drink container on the ground.

In some parts of Spain — including Barcelona and Palma — it is illegal to wear just a bathing suit or swim shorts in public. Tourists caught doing so anywhere but a beach or swimming pool could be fined €300 on the spot, according to multiple sources online.

Barbados

It's illegal for any civilian in Barbados to wear camouflage clothing, carry items made of camouflage material or bring items made from camouflage material into or out of Barbados.

Singapore

It is illegal to import or chew gum in Singapore.

It is also illegal to spit in public, use "foul language," jaywalk and eat or drink on the mass rapid transit system.

The Marina Bay Sands building complex in Singapore is shown at night. (Pexels/Timo Volz)

Singapore has strict laws around littering of any kind. First-time offenders face a fine of up to SGD$1,000 (about $1,000). Repeat offenders could be fined up to SGD$2,000 (about $2,000).

Turkiye

It is illegal in Turkiye to say anything insulting about the country, government or the national flag, or to deface Turkish currency, in person or online.

Anyone caught breaking these laws could face a prison sentence of between six months and three years.

The Netherlands

Despite Amsterdam's reputation as a laid back, party-friendly city, it is illegal to consume alcohol in the majority of public places there. Recreational drugs other than cannabis are also illegal, and only designated businesses known as "coffeeshops" can sell cannabis. Keep in mind, cafes that sell coffee and "coffeshops" are two distinct types of businesses, and only people 18 and older are allowed to visit the latter.

Everyone over 14 years old must carry valid ID at all times in the Netherlands. Anyone caught without a piece of ID such as a passport could be subject to a fine. Keep a photocopy of your passport in a safe place, in case the original is lost or confiscated, Global Affairs Canada advises.

Discriminatory laws

In addition to these examples of local laws that could land the average traveller in trouble, many countries also have discriminatory laws around sexual orientation, gender and religious expression.

In some places, travellers could face fines or jail time for making public displays of affection toward someone of the same sex. In other countries, women are not allowed to travel alone or engage in many of the same activities as men. It's a good idea to make sure you know about local laws and customs before going abroad.